Firehouse Theatre Announces Richmond Premiere of ANN

Just in time for what may be the most important election of our time, Firehouse Theatre has announced the dates for its Richmond premiere of Holland Taylor's ANN. The one-woman show features Jacqueline Jones in the role of Ann Richards, who was a revolutionary figure in American politics. Performances begin Wednesday, September 16 and run thru Sunday, October 11, 2020. The full performance schedule is listed below.



Holland Taylor's script is an in-depth, humorous, topical, and affectionate portrait of Ann Richards. The play illustrates why Richards was a revolutionary figure in American politics. She was the first female Democratic governor of Texas and was a powerful voice in the pro-choice and women's rights movements. She came to national attention when she gave the keynote address at the 1988 Democratic Convention. Richards passed away in 2006 and is remembered for her sharp wit and her advocacy for the inclusion of underrepresented populations in government. One of Richards' most passionate beliefs was that democracy depended on everyone voting and actively participating in manifesting the ideals of equality and justice for all.



Firehouse will continue its practice of contactless theatre for the run of ANN that it established during its one-person production of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY that opened the theatre's SEASON OF DISCOVERY. Performances will be limited to 2, 4, or 6 audience members at each show, and select performances will be live-streamed.



ANN

by Holland Taylor



Performers:

Jacqueline Jones - Ann Richards

Erica Hughes - Nancy Kohler



Production Team:

Director - Billy Christopher Maupin

Costume Designer - Ruth Hedberg

Lighting and Sound Designer - Todd Labelle

Dialect Coach - Erica Hughes

Stage Managers - Morgan Lea Palmer, Grace Brown



Performance Schedule:

Wed, Sept 16 @ 2pm (capacity of 2)

Thu, Sept 17 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)

Sat, Sept 19 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)

Wed, Sept 23 @ 2pm (capacity of 2)

Thu, Sept 24 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)

Fri, Sept 25 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)

Sat, Sept 26 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)

Wed, Sept 30 @ 2pm* (capacity of 2)

Thu, Oct 1 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)

Fri, Oct 2 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 6)

Sat, Oct 3 @ 7:30pm* (capacity of 6)

Sun, Oct 4 @ 4pm (capacity of 4)

Wed, Oct 7 @ 2pm (capacity of 2)

Thu, Oct 8 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)

Fri, Oct 9 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 6)

Sat, Oct 10 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 6)

Sun, Oct 11 @ 4pm (capacity of 4)

*live-streamed performances (capacities are for the performances at Firehouse, not the stream)



Tickets:

$30 suggested donation / pay what you will

To reserve tickets for the live performances at Firehouse go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040c44a5a828a7ff2-ann

To sign up for one of the two live streamed performance go to

https://forms.gle/dnmhhqXGcjXvs1BLA

or call 804.355.2001

