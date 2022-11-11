Faith Evans and Eric BenÃ©t Join CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE Lineup at the Kennedy Center
The Kennedy Center Opera House's Club Quarantine LiveÂ will take place on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
As previously announced, legendary artist, DJ, photographer, and Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, will be the first DJ and Hip Hop artist to headline the Kennedy Center Opera House with a very special edition of Club Quarantine Live on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Club Quarantine will come offline again for this special once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, life, and love. Grammy AwardÂ®-winning artist Faith Evans and singer-songwriter Eric BenÃ©t join the lineup. The evening's special guests also include iconic West Coast Hip Hop artist Too $hort, rapper and producer duo EPMD, two-time Grammy AwardÂ®-winning artist LeToya Luckett, Grammy AwardÂ®-winning Hip Hop trio Digable Planets, six-time Grammy AwardÂ®-winning artist Israel Houghton, producer and DJ, DJ Clark Kent, TV and radio host Kenny Burns, Igmar Thomas's Revive Orchestra, and more. Actor and writer Chris Spencer will host this historic evening in the Opera House. To commemorate this moment at the Center, audience members are encouraged to wear creative black tie.
Ticket Information
Additional tickets are available today, November 11. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center Website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.
More Hot Stories For You
November 10, 2022
The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), a nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and practitioners, will host the Leaders of Color Institute as a space for BIPOC/GM to learn and innovate within the field.
Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team of AN IRISH CAROL
November 10, 2022
The Keegan Theatre has announced the 2022 cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan's own holiday tradition returning for its 12th year, playing December 15-31, 2022.
Washington National Opera Presents Tenth Season Of American Opera Initiative, January 21
November 9, 2022
Washington National Opera (WNO) presents the tenth season of its acclaimed American Opera Initiative (AOI) with world premieres of three new operas on January 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater.
Evelyn Sandground And Bill Perkins To Be Honored At Theater J's 2022 Benefit Next Week
November 9, 2022
Theater J will honor Evelyn Sandground and Bill Perkins at their annual benefit on Tuesday, November 15, at 8:00 PM in Washington, DC. Sandground and Perkins are longtime advocates of Theater J and the arts throughout the Washington area. Sandground has served for over a decade on the Theater J Council and previously served as a co-chair.
Well Known DC Leaders, Artists and Activists Gather For Improv at WIT!
November 9, 2022
From November 18 through December 17, Washington Improv Theater (WIT) presents Ask Me Anything: Changemakers, a series of shows that feature well-known DMV residents that are making the world a better place.