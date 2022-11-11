Faith Evans and Eric BenÃ©t Join CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE Lineup at the Kennedy Center

As previously announced, legendary artist, DJ, photographer, and Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, will be the first DJ and Hip Hop artist to headline the Kennedy Center Opera House with a very special edition of Club Quarantine Live on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Club Quarantine will come offline again for this special once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, life, and love. Grammy AwardÂ®-winning artist Faith Evans and singer-songwriter Eric BenÃ©t join the lineup. The evening's special guests also include iconic West Coast Hip Hop artist Too $hort, rapper and producer duo EPMD, two-time Grammy AwardÂ®-winning artist LeToya Luckett, Grammy AwardÂ®-winning Hip Hop trio Digable Planets, six-time Grammy AwardÂ®-winning artist Israel Houghton, producer and DJ, DJ Clark Kent, TV and radio host Kenny Burns, Igmar Thomas's Revive Orchestra, and more. Actor and writer Chris Spencer will host this historic evening in the Opera House. To commemorate this moment at the Center, audience members are encouraged to wear creative black tie.

Ticket Information



Additional tickets are available today, November 11. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center Website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.