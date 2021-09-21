ExPats Theatre Show PANKRAC 45 Opens Next Month

Expats Theatre will present its third production Pankrác 45 written by Czech playwright Martina Kinska and translated by Barbara Day.

Pankrác 45 opens October 28th at Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lab II, running through November 21st.

The play is set at the famous Pankrác prison in Prague, in the summer 1945, just weeks after the German defeat: a short period of liberation euphoria is soon followed by a turbulent time of revenge and retribution. Nazis and traitors are prosecuted, public executions happen daily.

Sharing one prison cell awaiting their trial are five women accused of Nazi collaboration. Each of them has to testify knowing the gallows is waiting. Based on historical material, the play tells a gut-wrenching story of human relationships asking questions about guilt, revenge, betrayal, trust and survival.

Featuring: Sara Barker (Hana), Lisa Hodsoll (Julča), Aniko Olah (Nová/Karola), Karin Rosnizeck (Adina), and Stacy Whittle (Lída)

Codirectors: Melissa Robinson and Karin Rosnizeck. Assistant Director: Katelyn Foster

Set and projections: Johnny Dahm Robertson, Lights: Marianne Meadows

Costumes: Brandee Matthies