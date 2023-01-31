ENDGAME at Washington Stage Guild

The Washington Stage Guild presents: ENDGAME by Samuel Beckett, directed by Alan Wade January 26 to February 19.

A quartet of characters inhabit a nearly empty room, surrounded by nothing, it seems. Do they want it to end, or can they go on with their limited lives? A profound and eerie masterpiece from Beckett, the author of WAITING FOR GODOT and HAPPY DAYS.

Featuring Matty Griffiths, David Bryan Jackson, WSG Artistic Director Bill Largess, Rosemary Regan and R. Scott Williams.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 PM; Friday/Saturday at 8 PM; Saturday/Sunday at 2:30 PM.

BUY TICKETS using code BECKETT and get 50% off the top price (reg. $50 Thursdays and Saturday/Sunday matinees; $60 Friday/Saturday evenings)

Pay-What-You-Can performances are 1/26 - 1/28, cash at the door, no reservations.

www.stageguild.org, e-mail info@stageguild.org or call 202-900-8788.

Please note: Stage Guild's mask mandate is still in effect. All guests to the theatre must wear masks while in the building. Click here for our full health and safety policy - https://stageguild.org/health-and-safety-policy/