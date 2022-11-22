ELF THE MUSICAL to Close Out Cumberland Theatre's 34th Season

The Cumberland Theatre will conclude their 34th season of entertainment with the holiday show Elf the Musical opening on December 1st and running through December 18th. The show is being sponsored by Mary Splain Shrout, MIXX Boutique, Queen City Creamery and Fore Axes.

Based on the cherished 2003 hit film, Elf starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, the musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Heading the cast as Buddy the Elf is newcomer Matthew Porter. Based in Detroit, Michigan, Porter holds a B.A. in Musical Theatre from Siena Heights University and has appeared in various roles at the Barter Theatre and Missoula Children's Theatre. Playing opposite him as Jovie will be local actor Savannah Tagliaferro who has appeared on the CT stage in a number of productions: Mamma Mia, Carrie the Musical and, most recently, as Cathy in The Last Five Years.

Playing the roles of Walter and Emily Hobbs and both making their Cumberland Theatre debuts will be visiting actors Isaac Conner who currently resides in New York and Kay Koch of New Jersey. Local actor Oliver Nau is cast as their son Michael.

Rounding out the principal cast is Michaela Hale as Deb, Jordan Kline as the Store Manager and Steve Cairns pulling double duty as both Santa and Mr. Greenway.

The show features several large musical numbers and a strong ensemble cast as been assembled which is comprised of both local and out-of-town actors, singers and dancers. Sean Besecker, Jamiel Burkhart, Maria Cabral, Lillian Clark, Arianna Fiorentino, Kiersten Gasemy, Marty Jellison, Connor McCabe, Lexus Middleton, and Katelyn Shreiner will be featured throughout the production.

Elf the Musical is under the direction of Kimberli Rowley with musical direction by Kelly Schrecengost and choreography by Danny Durr. The design team includes Rhett Wolford (set and lighting), Jennifer Clark (costumes), and Durr (props). Run crew is comprised of Hayden Kline (stage manager) and Elizabeth Mudge (assistant stage manager/wardrobe assistant).

The show plays Thursday - Saturday nights at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. It is appropriate for all audiences and runs approximately 2 hours with one intermission.

A complimentary opening reception will be held following the official opening night on Friday, December 2nd.

Group rates are available for groups of twenty or more.