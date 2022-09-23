Derrick 'D-Nice' Jones to Headline the Kennedy Center Opera House With CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE

The Kennedy Center has announced a newly added program to its 2022-2023 Hip Hop Culture Season. The legendary artist, DJ, photographer, and Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, will be the first DJ and Hip Hop artist to headline the Kennedy Center Opera House with a very special edition of Club Quarantine Live on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

"When I set out on this journey to bring Club Quarantine to live audiences, I never could have imagined the places it would take me," said Derrick "D-Nice" Jones. "It is an honor to be the first DJ to headline the iconic Kennedy Center Opera House, a venue that has always showcased the best and brightest talents in performing arts. It's truly a testament to the power music has in bringing all walks of life together."

As a revolutionary virtual club that safely brought millions together to experience community amid global isolation during the pandemic, Club Quarantine will come offline again for a special once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, life, and love featuring Igmar Thomas & The Revive Big Band and other special guests. To commemorate this moment at the Center, audience members are encouraged to wear creative black tie.

"Derrick is a cultural icon, community catalyst, and beloved member of our Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council family," said Simone Eccleston, Director of Hip Hop Culture and Contemporary Music. "Over the past five years, he has continuously demonstrated a deep commitment and investment in our work and it is the utmost honor to partner with him to make history as he headlines the Kennedy Center Opera House. He has provided the world with a sacred, healing, and joy-filled space through Club Quarantine, so this live edition at the nation's performing arts center will not only be extremely special; it will be transformative."

As previously announced, Robert Glasper will return to the Kennedy Center to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Black Radio in November (November 13, 2022). The five-time Grammy Award®-winning pianist, composer, producer, and founding Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member will celebrate his genre bending brand with a one-night only concert.

"DC has always been a big supporter of me throughout my career, so it is only right that I celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Black Radio at the Kennedy Center! I can't wait to see y'all in the house," said Robert Glasper.

Special guests Yasiin Bey, and Grammy Award®-winning artists Meshell Ndegeocello, Lalah Hathaway, and Bilal will be joining Robert Glasper's Black Radio 10th Anniversary Celebration, alongside the 32-piece Black Radio Orchestra led by two-time Grammy Award®-winning bassist and acclaimed composer Derrick Hodge.

"It is a joy to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Black Radio with our treasured Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member Robert Glasper, Derrick Hodge, the Black Radio Orchestra, and the incredible cast of guest artists featured as part of this celebration," said Simone Eccleston. "Each artist is a genius in their own right who has helped to shape and advance the Black musical canon. Black Radio, as both an album and brand, helped to usher in an exciting new chapter in music and helped to amplify the work and contributions of countless artists across generations. From its inception through today, it continues to serve as a powerful testament of the moment while providing us with a glimpse of all that is to come."

Ticket Information

Tickets are available Kennedy Center members on Tuesday, September 27, DJ D-Nice fan pre-sale on Wednesday, September 28, and to non-members on Friday, September 30. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.