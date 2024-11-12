DUEL REALITY By The 7 Fingers Comes to Shakespeare Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare Theatre Company announces a summer add-on production: Duel Reality by The 7 Fingers, a highflying theatrical take on Romeo and Juliet, which comes to Harman Hall July 1 - 20, 2025.

This international production was originally created by The 7 Fingers (also known as Les 7 Doigts de la main, from Montréal, Québec) in collaboration with Virgin Voyages. Director Shana Carroll is co-Founder and Artistic Director of The 7 Fingers and was the co-choreographer (Tony Award nomination) and circus designer for Water for Elephants on Broadway.

Acrobatic and aerial artists from around the world come together for a dramatic tale of two feuding families told through epic battles of skill and daring high-flying competition in an acrobatic sports arena. Physical feats and literal leaps of grace infuse a story of betrayal, intrigue, and doomed love in this action-packed retelling of Romeo and Juliet, hailed by critics as “entertaining, gratifying, and a fantastic experience” (Berkeley Beacon).

“I’m excited to share with Washington this exhilarating reinvention of Romeo and Juliet,” says STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “It’s a thrilling experience for all ages and perfect for the heady days of summer.”

Comments