DUEL REALITY By The 7 Fingers Comes to Shakespeare Theatre Company

Performances run July 1 - 20, 2025.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Shakespeare Theatre Company announces a summer add-on production: Duel Reality by The 7 Fingers, a highflying theatrical take on Romeo and Juliet, which comes to Harman Hall July 1 - 20, 2025.

This international production was originally created by The 7 Fingers (also known as Les 7 Doigts de la main, from Montréal, Québec) in collaboration with Virgin Voyages. Director Shana Carroll is co-Founder and Artistic Director of The 7 Fingers and was the co-choreographer (Tony Award nomination) and circus designer for Water for Elephants on Broadway. 

Acrobatic and aerial artists from around the world come together for a dramatic tale of two feuding families told through epic battles of skill and daring high-flying competition in an acrobatic sports arena. Physical feats and literal leaps of grace infuse a story of betrayal, intrigue, and doomed love in this action-packed retelling of Romeo and Juliet, hailed by critics as “entertaining, gratifying, and a fantastic experience” (Berkeley Beacon). 

“I’m excited to share with Washington this exhilarating reinvention of Romeo and Juliet,” says STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “It’s a thrilling experience for all ages and perfect for the heady days of summer.” 




