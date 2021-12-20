DPE Applauds Confirmation of Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson as National Endowment for the Arts Chair

The U.S. Senate approved Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson as chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO (DPE) President Jennifer Dorning released the following statement in response to Dr. Jackson's confirmation to lead the NEA:

"I am excited to congratulate Dr. Jackson on her confirmation as chair of the NEA. Through her scholarship and tenure as a member of the National Council on the Arts, Dr. Jackson has demonstrated that she will be a champion for the arts and arts professionals. The NEA plays a pivotal role in the lives of union creative professionals. Many earn their living working on nonprofit productions and performances that receive NEA funding. Still more union creative professionals working now in the commercial parts of the arts, entertainment, and media industries established their careers through NEA-supported work in the nonprofit sector. As the arts recover from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, DPE looks forward to working with Dr. Jackson and the NEA to rebuild a more inclusive industry where creative professionals can get back to work in good-paying, family-supporting jobs".

