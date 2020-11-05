DON JUAN IN HELL to Stream on WSG's YouTube Channel Thanksgiving Weekend

Don Juan in Hell will stream November 25th – 29th.

Washington Stage Guild will present a "heavenly" online performance of George Bernard Shaw's DON JUAN IN HELL, the famous dream sequence from his play MAN AND SUPERMAN. Until it's safe to gather in theatres again, they are inviting their audience to savor Shaw's witty, wise play from their own homes.

This online performance will stream online over Thanksgiving weekend. This exhilarating "Shavian dream ballet: a dream debate, if you will",+ will be posted on the Stage Guild's YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/325awwU.

Viewers may 'tune in' beginning Wednesday, November 25th at 8 PM and the performance will be available - day or evening - until Sunday, November 29th at 8 PM.

IN DON JUAN IN HELL, characters from the rest of the play dream that they are figures from the opera DON GIOVANNI, and debate love, life, marriage-and just about everything else! We produced the complete MAN AND SUPERMAN in 1998, and the Don Juan sequence was an audience favorite.

"As anxious as we are to get back on stage, that's not possible at this time," says artistic director Bill Largess. "The actors will perform from their own homes and come together online to give this brilliant play a long-overdue DC hearing."

The cast includes Nathan Whitmer, our Morell from last season's CANDIDA as Don Juan, and Emelie Faith Thompson, Candida herself as Dona Ana. Bill Largess will play her father, The Statue, and returning to the Stage Guild after a long absence is Morgan Duncan as The Devil. Directing is WSG associate artistic director Steven Carpenter.

+Diana Spinrad in the Chicago Reader, 1991

