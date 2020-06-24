D.C.'s Chamber Dance Project Concludes Free Ballet Zoom Series June 30

Chamber Dance Project (CDP), Washington's premiere contemporary ballet company, concludes this season's popular Virtual Chat series on June 30 at 5 p.m. EDT with Listen.

Four Black artists who have worked with CDP over the last six years will discuss their experiences and thoughts as artists in a free Zoom session moderated by Rona Carr, former Chamber Dance Project board member. The panel includes Tanya Green, photographer, Maverick Lemons, dancer, Claudia Schreier, choreographer and Moshe Snowden, musician. To receive the link for the Zoom session, email rsvp@chamberdance.org. For more information, visit https://chamberdance.org/virtual-chats or call 202.499.2297.

Rona Carr is the founder and president of U R It Unlimited Foundation/ Soft Skills Communication Training, a non profit based in New York. She was board member of Chamber Dance Project from 2003-2010 when the company was based in New York. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a degree in psychology. She served as a Trustee of Sarah Lawrence College and member of the volunteer board from 2009 - 2018.

Tanya Green, is a native New Englander living and working in Washington DC specializing in performing arts and event photography which she does with Chamber Dance Project. She practices law as a discovery attorney and is also is a professional-amateur ballroom dancer (her partner is the professional).

Maverick Lemons is a professional dancer and choreographer and has been a guest dancer with Chamber Dance Project. He is from Brooklyn, NY and began studying dance at the age of 16 at the Harlem School of the Arts. Lemons received a scholarship to the Martha Graham School and performed with Opus Dance Theatre and LaRocque Bey. Lemons attended Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, where he earned a B.S. Degree. He furthered his training with The Ailey School and Philadelphia Dance Company's PHILADANCO pre-professional training program.

Lemons joined PHILADANCO, where he toured nationally and internationally for seven years as a principal dancer, master teacher, and tour manager. Lemons has taught dance throughout the world and believes that "dance training rewards proficiency in all aspects of life."

Claudia Schreier is a guest choreographer with Chamber Dance Project . Her work for Dance Theatre of Harlem was seen at the Kennedy Center last year; she just named Choreographer in Residence at Atlanta Ballet. She has also worked with Juilliard Opera, Vail Dance Festival, ABT Studio Company, and New York Choreographic Institute. Her upcoming commissions include premieres for Miami City Ballet and Guggenheim Works & Process. She has contributed to programs at the White House, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and for the Kennedy Center Honors. Her work is the subject of two documentaries, most recently PBS's Dancing on the Shoulders of Giants. She is a recipient of the Princess Grace Award, Toulmin Fellowship at the Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU, NEFA National Dance Project Award, Lotos Prize, and Suzanne Farrell Dance Prize.

Mosché Snowden has been a guest musician with his band, Mosche Brass, with Chamber Dance Project since 2015. He delivers a musical verve, and style not normally seen. Mosché is a Jazz Funk infusion, D.C. based, trombone artist who has performed live gigs across D.C. Mosché has a long list of standout performances at key venues; Catholic University, Howard Theater, The Kennedy Center, Apache Café and the Columbian Ambassador's Residence.

