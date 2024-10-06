DC Arts Center Announces New Weekly Fall Program with Rails Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The DC Arts Center has announced their new weekly fall program with Rails Comedy in the heart of Adams Morgan. Audiences will be able to enjoy talented local performers in a space dedicated to fostering underrepresented artists in every discipline in the greater Washington area.

The newly updated space will host regular comedy performances and workshops that feature a talented and diverse range of performers. As one of the only independent improv and sketch comedy groups in the district, Rails Comedy works to spotlight the best local talent in the region. Bringing together seasoned comedians and newcomers alike, this Fall they will host 18 unique shows with over 75 talented performers.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to continue our partnership with Rails Comedy this fall," said Sean Elias, Executive Director of The DC Arts Center. "This new partnership has truly taken off, bringing a fresh, dynamic energy to our lineup. Rails Comedy has an incredible knack for engaging audiences with sharp, witty performances, and we're excited to see how they'll continue to push the boundaries of comedy in our space. It's going to be an unforgettable season, and we can't wait to share the laughs with our community!"

"This lineup has some of the most creative and groundbreaking comedy voices in the city today," said Walker Green, Executive Producer of Rails Comedy. "Over the past four years, the DC improv and sketch comedy community has continued to grow and this new weekly program will give audiences the chance to see talent hidden in their own backyard."

Starting on October 1st, audiences can enjoy:

12 Angry Improvisers, an unscripted jury deliberation where performers decide the fate of a defendant (based on audience suggestion) in real time (Dates: Oct 1, Oct 15, Nov 12, Dec 3, Dec 17)

The Musical Mixer, a night of hilarious improvised musical comedy that features a never-before-seen (and never to be seen again!) musical (Dates: Oct 1, Oct 15, Nov 19, Dec 3, Dec 17)

Out of My Wheelhouse, an interactive show where those on stage face unpredictable comedic challenges determined by a spinning wheel (Dates: Oct 1, Oct 15, Nov 19, Dec 10)

Etch A Sketch, a monthly showcase of DC's best sketch comedy teams, players, and characters (Dates: Oct 8, Nov 12, Dec 10)

Improv Cage Match, a high-stakes weekly competition where three teams face off in a no-holds-barred improv showdown, where the audience decides who advances to the following week (Dates: Oct 8, Nov 12, Dec 3, Dec 17)

A complete calendar of performances announced to date is available at railscomedy.com and dcartscenter.org.

Inspired by iconic shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway?, improv performances are entirely unscripted, with performers creating the entire show on the spot. In contrast, sketch comedy - as made famous by Saturday Night Live - delivers meticulously crafted scenes, where every punchline is finely tuned and rehearsed for maximum impact. This fall, Rails Comedy is set to deliver an unforgettable season of laughter and innovation, pushing the boundaries of live comedy in D.C.

"Washington D.C. has an array of extremely talented comedians and for the first time they now have a weekly stage to showcase their creativity," added Jonah Gordon, Improv Showrunner at Rails Comedy. "You won't find comedy shows like ours anywhere else in the region."

TICKETS:

General admission tickets are $10 or attendees can purchase a Night Pass, which grants access to all shows on the same night, for $15.

For more information on upcoming shows and workshops, please visit railscomedy.com and follow @railscomedy on Instagram or Facebook for updates.

LOCATION:

The DC Arts Center

2438 18th St NW

Washington, DC 2009

ABOUT RAILS COMEDY

Founded in 2021, Rails Comedy is a rising force in the Washington, D.C. comedy scene with a focus on the power of ensemble comedy. Alongside their dedicated roster of improv and sketch comedy performances, they regularly host workshops throughout the year. Rails Comedy is dedicated to fostering local talent and building comedy around community in the nation's capital. They are a proud co-founder of DC Sketchfest, the first festival dedicated to sketch comedy in the capital region, which performed to sold out audiences in March 2024.

Rails Comedy performers have been featured at renowned festivals across the country and the world, including Montréal Sketchfest (Canada), Edinburgh Festival Fringe (UK), and Capital Fringe (DC).

ABOUT THE DC ARTS CENTER

The DC Arts Center (DCAC) is the only organization in the greater Washington, D.C. area solely dedicated to fostering under-represented artists in every discipline. By offering physical space, meaningful programming, and coveted resources, we eliminate predominant barriers to entry or reentry, resulting in a future where the arts are inclusive of diverse cultures, people, and narratives. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C'.s vibrant Adams Morgan neighborhood, DCAC operates a small arts facility that includes two art galleries, a 41-seat black box theater, and office space. The organization completed a historic full-facility renovation in 2024, marking the first comprehensive overhaul in decades. Founded in 1989 as an accessible alternative arts center in response to eroding support for local artists, DCAC has since become a hub of creativity, receiving local, national, and international attention. Artists of all types have been drawn to DCAC from as close as around the corner to as far as from other continents.

