Creative Cauldron Presents Summer Concerts This Weekend

Creative Cauldron continues the 2021 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series in an all outdoor format, that mandates the wearing of masks, and adherence to social distancing protocols. Performances are scheduled for every Friday and Saturday through August and feature a talented array of performers and bands.

This weekend Abby Middleton performs a musical theater inspired cabaret with best friend Rebecca Soelberg on Friday, followed by recent WAMMIE nominees, comedy and indie duo Griefcat on Saturday. Tickets for outdoor concerts are $30 General Admission, and all concerts begin at 7:30 PM in Cherry Hill Park at the Falls Church Community Center.

On Friday, July 16th Abby Middleton asks: "If men get bromances, why can't we have womances?!" Abby Middleton returns with dear friend and NYC-based singer Rebecca Soelberg. You will often find the pair speaking almost exclusively in Brené Brown & Glennon Doyle quotes, weeping over a Sondheim lyric, and speaking in run-on sentences. Joined by Greg Knauf on the keys, these three friends invite you to come sit in the ambiguity of life, the magic of music, and the possibilities of this new chapter. Their selections span Sondheim, Schwartz, Gershwin, and more!

Saturday, July 17th, Louisa Hall and Annie Nardolilli are Griefcat, the WAMMIE-nominated duo whose lush harmonies and musicianship span comedic songs worthy of Flight of the Conchords and earnest songwriting that channels Dolly Parton and the indie music pantheon. The result is an evening of laughter, tears, and as one fan described "the most fun I've had at a concert since Lizzo."

Other performers on the schedule include: Roz White, (7/23) The Kennedys (7/24), Indigo Boulevard (7/30), No Part of Nothin' (7/31), Katy Benko (8/6), RAYMI (8/7), Nora Palka and Nathan Ellman-Bell (8/13), Dave Chappell and Steve Abshire (8/14), Erin Granfield (8/20), Wes Diener (8/27), and Veronneau (8/28).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.