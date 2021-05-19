Creative Cauldron presents Always...Patsy Cline, written and originally directed by Ted Swindley and based on a true story. This musical play follows the unlikely friendship between Patsy and a devoted fan, Houston housewife Louise Seger, through their letters, and features 19 of Cline's timeless songs.

Always...Patsy Cline comes with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation. Audiences will revel in a tour-de-force of Patsy's heartfelt songs including unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams, and Walking After Midnight. A sure crowd pleaser, American Theater magazine has deemed this the most produced musical in America.

For all performances, super fan Louise Seger will be played by Erin Granfield, and to celebrate Cline's Virginia roots and the universal appeal of her music, four different Patsys will take the stage, each with a signature interpretation of her timeless musicianship. This piece is something of a homecoming for director Matt Conner, a native of Patsy' hometown Winchester, VA:

"Growing up, it seemed like everyone had a story about Patsy Cline and wanted to be like her or even meet her." Matt lived just blocks away from her home on Kent Street and his great uncle, Ralph Lamp, was one of the guitarists that had the honor to play in Patsy Cline's band.

Always...Patsy Cline is live, and outdoors in Cherry Hill Park in Falls Church, Virginia. Details on parking, accessibility, and Covid-19 safety protocols are detailed at creativecauldron.org.