Craig Wallace to Return as Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Ford's Theatre

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Craig Wallace will return as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford's Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol, continuing a holiday tradition that has been performed for more than four decades.

Returning to the cast this season are Jonathan Atkinson as Jacob Marley, Joe Mallon as the Clock Vendor, Justine “Icy” Moral as the Doll Vendor and Ghosts of Christmas Past and Future, and Erin Weaver as the Fruit Vendor/Ghost of Christmas Present, and a company of familiar performers who bring Dickens's beloved characters to life.

Adapted by Michael Wilson and directed by Michael Baron, this music-infused production follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption, guided by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. With its familiar characters, festive music and children's ensemble, A Christmas Carol offers audiences a timeless story of generosity and the spirit of the holidays.

Performances of Charles Dickens's classic begin November 19, 2026, and run through December 31, 2026, at Ford's Theatre. The production has been praised as a “rich visual and vocal treat” by TheaterMania and “infectiously jolly” by The Washington Post.

Tickets for performances of A Christmas Carol are now on sale. The performance runs approximately two hours with one intermission, and features Christmas caroling, a spirited children's company, spooky stage tricks and cheerful holiday dancing.