Review: COME FROM AWAY at Ford's Theatre

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When horrific, paradigm-shifting events occur in the world, their aftermath unexpectedly reverberates in places and ways beyond the direct zone of impact. The attacks of September 11, 2001 were a prime example. Come From Away at Ford’s Theatre recounts one such echo on that fateful day in Newfoundland, Canada – the northeast tip of North America. Digging into a vast array of individual stories from the day, this production is equal parts moving, humanizing, and at times even humorous.

Come From Away was first dreamt up by a Canadian theatre producer who reached out to David Hein and Irene Sankoff to bring his idea to life. From initial workshopping in Ontario all the way to Broadway, the creators of this show rooted their writing in the real-life stories of Gander residents. Before Come From Away became the longest-running Canadian musical in Broadway history, it ran at the very venue it currently plays at, Ford’s Theatre – making this 2026 production a ten-year homecoming of sorts. It should be no surprise that the show went on to be a hit in New York, earning a New York Times Critic’s Pick and 7 Tony nominations. The vast success of Come From Away around the world is a testament to the material’s impact.

The proverbial curtain rises on the residents of Gander, Newfoundland, “The Rock,” as they have so affectionately termed it. With a population boasting only 9,000, in Gander everyone knows everyone, so nonresidents are dubbed “Come from Aways.” On the morning of September 11, 2001, 38 planes of come-from-aways made emergency landings at the run-down Gander airport. Passengers from across the globe were stranded in this Canadian safe haven for days as the U.S. airspace remained closed and the residents had the nearly impossible task of taking care of the crowd. From there, Come From Away goes on to display the power of human connection in the face of tragedy.

Written entirely by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the 2016 one-act musical is perfection on the page. Come From Away’s ability to capture the essence of kindness and its ability to change lives despite circumstance is poignant. The book balances its emotional subject matter with witty droll that doesn’t strike as out of touch – each line delivered feels authentic. The stunningly challenging score rises to the occasion as well, with stirring harmonies and patter-reminiscent pace.

Another impressive feat of both the material and performance is the sheer amount of characters portrayed and the rate at which performers are able to oscillate. Each actor on Ford’s Theatre’s stage is portraying at minimum a handful of passengers or Gander residents, allowing the diverse array of stories told to reflect crystal clear.

Under the direction of Kevin S. McAllister, Ford’s production of this truly ensemble piece showcases impressively tangible chemistry amongst the entire cast, in every iteration of characters they seamlessly weave in and out of. Though some less than strong accents and dwindling vocal power are present, the collective performance is rousing.

In terms of standout performances, Lawrence Redmond as Claude (and others) oozes an infectious Newfoundlander energy that grounds the entire performance. Julia Wheeler Lennon as Janice (and others) pulls off impeccable one-liners with a lovably green nature, while Montel B. Butler (Bob and others) brings a dynamism to each of his portrayals. As the Kevins, Jonathan Atkinson and Michael Perrie, Jr. find anchored, yet entertaining choices and an authentic chemistry. Still, as the plane’s captain, Housso Semon’s Beverly provides an emotional center for the troupe. Her “Me and the Sky” reaches an impressive pinnacle, but often neglects the importance of the journey to get there. Even so, each of the countless individuals portrayed by this effective cast provides a glimpse at the lives affected by this catastrophe.

All of this is set (Scenic Design by Emily Lotz) in front of towering dark wood paneling strewn with light (Lighting Design by Xavier Pierce) bars that stir to life to emphasize certain aspects. Partially hidden behind these panels is a small but mighty band that steps into the action at carefully chosen times. Throughout, nondescript chairs and tables are altered in differing formations along with subtle, yet distinct costume changes (Costume Design by Paris Francesca) to fluctuate between stories.

Come From Away is a story of what is gained in the face of something lost. How simple human kindness can change everything in times of suffering. Around the 25th Anniversary of the attacks, Ford’s Theatre’s production in Washington, D.C., will make you cry, and it will make you laugh. But most importantly, you will walk away with a hope for humanity.

Running Time: 1 hour and 45 minutes with no intermission

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Come From Away was just extended due to popular demand to run through Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Ford’s Theatre, 511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20004.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

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