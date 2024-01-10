Claybourne Elder to Perform for One Night Only at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre will present a one-night engagement of the critically-acclaimed cabaret, Claybourne Elder: If the Stars Were Mine. Conceived by Broadway actor Claybourne Elder (Company, HBO's The Gilded Age), performances will be held on Monday, January 29 at 7:30PM and 9:30PM. Tickets for Claybourne Elder: If the Stars Were Mine are priced at $45 and now on sale. For more information, visit SigTheatre.org.

“I am thrilled to welcome Claybourne Elder back to Signature with his critically-acclaimed cabaret, If the Stars Were Mine,” said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “I have been fortunate to work with Clay on two Sondheim productions here at Signature, and I am excited for our audiences to be reintroduced to his artistry in this hysterical and heartfelt evening that combines everything from Sondheim to Whitney Houston with Clay's wonderful anecdotes about fatherhood, sexuality, and religion.”

Seen at Signature in Sunday in the Park with George and Passion, Broadway's hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of Company, Sunday in the Park…, and HBO's “The Gilded Age,” presents If the Stars Were Mine, a hilarious, heartfelt, and surprisingly filthy evening that's part cabaret and part stand-up. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston, and beyond, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ. Come see why critics call him “handsome and intense” (Rex Reed, Observer), “tough and tender” (Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Daily News) and “stupid funny as he is drop-dead buff” (Robert Hofler, The Wrap).

ARTIST BIOGRAPHY

Claybourne Elder is a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee currently playing John Adams on HBO's “The Gilded Age.” He is also known for his performances on Broadway as Andy in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, and Torch Song. His TV and film credits include "The Gilded Age: seasons 1 and 2" “The Carrie Diaries,” “FBI,” Bad Cupid, and the video game Grand Theft Auto V. He also appeared in One Arm at New Group, Do I Hear a Waltz? at New York City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage Company, and Venice at The Public Theater. He began his NY acting career originating the role of Hollis Bessemer in Sondheim's musical Road Show at the Public Theater and originated the roles of Charles Lindbergh in Take Flight, and Benny in Benny & Joon.

Clay grew up gay in Utah and studied in France and Russia before moving to New York. As a DIY renovator, his work has been featured in Architectural Digest. As a self-taught chef he teaches weekly cooking classes and is the brand spokesperson for Dash. Recently he launched the “City of Strangers” initiative to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for artists who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally from “CBS This Morning,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “This American Life.”

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Claybourne Elder: If the Stars Were Mine

January 29, 2024 at 7:30PM and 9:30PM

Tickets $45

Seen at Signature in Sunday in the Park with George and Passion, Broadway's hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of Company, Sunday in the Park…, and HBO's “The Gilded Age,” presents If the Stars Were Mine, a hilarious, heartfelt, and surprisingly filthy evening that's part cabaret and part stand-up. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston, and beyond, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ. Come see why critics call him “handsome and intense” (Rex Reed, Observer), “tough and tender” (Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Daily News) and “stupid funny as he is drop-dead buff” (Robert Hofler, The Wrap).

ABOUT SIGNATURE

Signature Theatre is a Tony Award-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's “signature,” and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works—including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 140 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 482 nominations.