CityDance DREAM Gala Announced At The Lincoln Theatre

CityDance will present its annual gala dance performance, the CityDance DREAM Gala, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 8 pm at Washington, DC's Historic Lincoln Theatre.

CityDance's DREAM Gala will feature performances by some of the world's top dance artists including Brooklyn Mack, PHILADANCO, the Syncopated Ladies, Pete Walker, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Anna Gerberich, Joffrey Ballet, Eddie Shellman of Repstyles Crew and CityDance students!

"The CityDance DREAM Gala is Washington's most hip, unconventional, and inspiring evening celebrating the gifts of world class dancers, the dreams of DC's most creative young people, and the hope of a more artistically inspired and inclusive future," said Gala Emcee Tim Shriver.

The proceeds from the CityDance DREAM Gala benefit CityDance's DREAM program. DREAM is a nationally-recognized program that seeks to level the playing field for students living in high-poverty DC neighborhoods by providing access to the highest-quality dance training; supports and services to ensure achievement in school; and the resources needed for successful transitions to adulthood.

For sponsors, the performance will be followed by a dance party with the DREAM Gala artists hosted by Paul Wharton at Thurgood Marshall Center.

Performance:

Saturday, May 11

8pm at the Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St NW, Washington, D.C. 20009

After Party:

Saturday, May 11

10pm at Thurgood Marshall Center, 1816 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Tickets: $25, $42 for general tickets: www.citydance.net

Sponsorships available $250 & up: https://www.citydance.net/Donate/Donate-to-CityDance-DREAM-Gala





