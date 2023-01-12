Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centerstage Theatre Presents THE HATMAKER'S WIFE This Month

Performances run January 27 - February 19, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Centerstage Theatre leaps into 2023 with the third show of their season lineup; The Hatmaker's Wife runs from January 27 - February 19, 2023. This surreal time-bending modern fable is set in a home where walls talk and words magically appear. It's a sweet unexplainable love triangle between Hetchman (a retired hatmaker), his beloved wife, and (of course) his hat! When both the wife and hat go missing, Hetchman vows to find them. But first he needs to muster the strength to leave the comforts of his beloved armchair.

Written by Lauren Yee, this production features Puget Sound-based actors Peter Cook as Hetchman, Andreya Pro as Voice, Van Lang Pham as Gabe/Golem, Scott W Pinkston as Meckel, Brynne Garman as Hetchman's Wife, and Brittany Lael as Wall.

The Hatmaker's Wife is directed by Centerstage Theatre's Managing Director Angela Baylor. The costumes are designed by Marie Morgans, light design by Michelle Weingarden-Bandes, props by Henry Behrens, and scenic design by Niclas Olson. Madeline Hiller serves as stage manager, with Jasmine Johnson as scenic artist.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.




Woolly Mammoth To Host A MAMMOTH SHOWCASE: An Interdisciplinary Gathering Of Native Artist Photo
Woolly Mammoth To Host A MAMMOTH SHOWCASE: An Interdisciplinary Gathering Of Native Artists, January 29
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will host A Mammoth Showcase: An Interdisciplinary Gathering of Native Artists on January 29 from 6:00-10:00 p.m., to support the company's ongoing commitment to Indigenous communities. This free event is part of the wider ambitions for the national tour of Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, with the goal that each producing partner creates and sustains long-term relationships with local Indigenous artists and communities.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washingtons Warner Theater in February Photo
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washington's Warner Theater in February
Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! The Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at Washington's Warner Theater for an exclusive limited engagement, February 23-26, 2023.
MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER World Premiere Production & International Tour to be Presen Photo
MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER World Premiere Production & International Tour to be Presented in 2023
Red Sky Performance will present the world premiere of Miigis: Underwater Panther on stage January 21 to 29, 2023 at Berkeley Street Theatre.
Violinist Hilary Hahn To Perform In Sibelius Concerto With New Jersey Symphony Photo
Violinist Hilary Hahn To Perform In Sibelius Concerto With New Jersey Symphony
Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony and violinist Hilary Hahn in the Sibelius Violin Concerto on a January 28–29 program featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade in A Minor and Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5.

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

Prologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKEPrologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKE
January 10, 2023

Prologue Theatre kicks off the new year with The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter ('This is Us,' 'American Gods') and directed by Aria Velz. This production, in association with NextStop Theatre Company, is a thought-provoking comedy about two brides planning their wedding, a conservative Christian baker and her husband, and the cake that forces them all to re-examine their beliefs about each other and themselves.
Ayo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature TheatreAyo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature Theatre
January 10, 2023

Ayo (HBO’s The Apollo) and Rochelle Rice (Sweet Honey In The Rock®) will perform in First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald, a cabaret dedicated to the music of acclaimed jazz artist Ella Fitzgerald at Signature Theatre.
Works by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play ReadingsWorks by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings
January 6, 2023

Works by local playwrights Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay and Nayna Agrawal have been selected for Signature Theatre's 2023 season of SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings.
