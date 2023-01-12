Centerstage Theatre Presents THE HATMAKER'S WIFE This Month

Centerstage Theatre leaps into 2023 with the third show of their season lineup; The Hatmaker's Wife runs from January 27 - February 19, 2023. This surreal time-bending modern fable is set in a home where walls talk and words magically appear. It's a sweet unexplainable love triangle between Hetchman (a retired hatmaker), his beloved wife, and (of course) his hat! When both the wife and hat go missing, Hetchman vows to find them. But first he needs to muster the strength to leave the comforts of his beloved armchair.

Written by Lauren Yee, this production features Puget Sound-based actors Peter Cook as Hetchman, Andreya Pro as Voice, Van Lang Pham as Gabe/Golem, Scott W Pinkston as Meckel, Brynne Garman as Hetchman's Wife, and Brittany Lael as Wall.

The Hatmaker's Wife is directed by Centerstage Theatre's Managing Director Angela Baylor. The costumes are designed by Marie Morgans, light design by Michelle Weingarden-Bandes, props by Henry Behrens, and scenic design by Niclas Olson. Madeline Hiller serves as stage manager, with Jasmine Johnson as scenic artist.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.