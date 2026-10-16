Cast Set for James Ijames' WILDERNESS GENERATION at Studio Theatre

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Studio Theatre has revealed the cast for their production of Wilderness Generation, the most recent play from Pulitzer Prize-winner and Studio favorite James Ijames (Fat Ham, Good Bones). The Studio production will be the show's first since its debut this past spring at the Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) in James Ijames' adopted hometown. Performances will run November 18, 2026 - January 3, 2027 at Studio Theatre's Victor Shargai Theatre.

The show brings its Philadelphia director, PTC artistic director Taibi Magar, but features an entirely new cast, including Nikkole Salter, Nadia Brown, Justin Weaks, JaBen Early, and Khiry Walker. Several of these names and faces will be familiar to DC, and especially Studio, audiences: Nikkole Salter was previously seen at Studio in Jitney, JaBen Early in F*cking A and The Hot Wing King, and Justin Weaks in Pipeline, Curve of Departure, and Flow. Ijames is reworking the script for its Studio production.

The play focuses on four cousins, who are back at the family homestead to pack up their grandmother's house in coastal Virginia. Over a weekend of board games and in-jokes, the cousins crack each other up, spill secrets, and face some difficult truths about the choices their parents made for them. This moving new comedy looks at the layers of legacy within a family and asks whether preservation means holding on or learning to let in something new.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 10 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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