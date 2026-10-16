Cast Set for James Ijames' WILDERNESS GENERATION at Studio Theatre
The cast features Nikkole Salter, Nadia Brown, Justin Weaks, JaBen Early, and Khiry Walker.
Studio Theatre has revealed the cast for their production of Wilderness Generation, the most recent play from Pulitzer Prize-winner and Studio favorite James Ijames (Fat Ham, Good Bones). The Studio production will be the show's first since its debut this past spring at the Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) in James Ijames' adopted hometown. Performances will run November 18, 2026 - January 3, 2027 at Studio Theatre's Victor Shargai Theatre.
The show brings its Philadelphia director, PTC artistic director Taibi Magar, but features an entirely new cast, including Nikkole Salter, Nadia Brown, Justin Weaks, JaBen Early, and Khiry Walker. Several of these names and faces will be familiar to DC, and especially Studio, audiences: Nikkole Salter was previously seen at Studio in Jitney, JaBen Early in F*cking A and The Hot Wing King, and Justin Weaks in Pipeline, Curve of Departure, and Flow. Ijames is reworking the script for its Studio production.
The play focuses on four cousins, who are back at the family homestead to pack up their grandmother's house in coastal Virginia. Over a weekend of board games and in-jokes, the cousins crack each other up, spill secrets, and face some difficult truths about the choices their parents made for them. This moving new comedy looks at the layers of legacy within a family and asks whether preservation means holding on or learning to let in something new.
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