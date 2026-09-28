Theatre Washington to Host Advocacy Day with Elected Officials

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Theatre Washington brings together theatermakers, theater lovers, patrons, and policy influencers to discuss the important role that Washington-area theaters play in the cultural and economic life of the region. This symposium explores how we can use our voices as artists, arts lovers, and arts leaders to support the policies, priorities, and financial support they need to thrive.

Members of the DMV arts community will gather at Studio Theatre on Monday, October 5 for two workshop sessions:

1:00 PM: How to Champion for Theatre: with Will Gartshore, Senior Director of Policy and Government Affairs at World Wildlife Fund and a three-time Helen Hayes Award recipient will lead a training session with Deb Gottesman of Theatre Lab.

3:30 PM: A panel conversation moderated by Paige Hathaway, Chair of the Maryland State Arts Council, and Q&A with elected officials representing DC, Virginia, and Maryland about issues shaping our region and our theatre community.

The day will end with a live taping of City Cast DC's “The State of Theatre in Washington, DC.” Join Theatre Washington and City Cast DC, the official media partner of Theatre Week, for a live discussion and podcast taping on the state of theater in DC. City Cast DC co-host and executive editor Michael Schaffer and theater critic Chris Klimek will be joined on stage by Edgar Dobie of Arena Stage, Adrien-Alice Hansel of Studio Theatre, and educator and actor Ro Boddie. The panelists will discuss the ripple effects of the Kennedy Center closure, the breadth and richness of the DC-area's theatre scene, must-see shows in the 2026–27 season, and more.

This event is part of Theatre Week 2026, an annual three-week celebration of the DC-area's vibrant, diverse, and world-class theatre scene, running September 24 – October 11. The popular annual event offers residents and visitors $25, $45, and $65 tickets to more than 30 productions across the region.

About Theatre Week

Theatre Week is an annual celebration of the DC-area theatre industry, offering $25–$65 tickets to dozens of productions, plus free events designed to introduce audiences to the depth and variety of theatre in the region.

About Theatre Washington

Through collaborative partnerships and programs, Theatre Washington supports the Washington, DC-area's professional theatre community, celebrating artistic achievement, strengthening the theatrical workforce, supporting institutional growth, and cultivating collective action. Core programs include the Helen Hayes Awards, Theatre Week, Theatre Summit, Theatre Work, and the Taking Care Fund.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 05 Hrs 19 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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