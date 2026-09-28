Theatre Washington to Host Advocacy Day with Elected Officials
The symposium will feature advocacy training, a panel with DMV elected officials, and a live podcast taping addressing the Kennedy Center closure.
Theatre Washington brings together theatermakers, theater lovers, patrons, and policy influencers to discuss the important role that Washington-area theaters play in the cultural and economic life of the region. This symposium explores how we can use our voices as artists, arts lovers, and arts leaders to support the policies, priorities, and financial support they need to thrive.
Members of the DMV arts community will gather at Studio Theatre on Monday, October 5 for two workshop sessions:
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1:00 PM: How to Champion for Theatre: with Will Gartshore, Senior Director of Policy and Government Affairs at World Wildlife Fund and a three-time Helen Hayes Award recipient will lead a training session with Deb Gottesman of Theatre Lab.
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3:30 PM: A panel conversation moderated by Paige Hathaway, Chair of the Maryland State Arts Council, and Q&A with elected officials representing DC, Virginia, and Maryland about issues shaping our region and our theatre community.
The day will end with a live taping of City Cast DC's “The State of Theatre in Washington, DC.” Join Theatre Washington and City Cast DC, the official media partner of Theatre Week, for a live discussion and podcast taping on the state of theater in DC. City Cast DC co-host and executive editor Michael Schaffer and theater critic Chris Klimek will be joined on stage by Edgar Dobie of Arena Stage, Adrien-Alice Hansel of Studio Theatre, and educator and actor Ro Boddie. The panelists will discuss the ripple effects of the Kennedy Center closure, the breadth and richness of the DC-area's theatre scene, must-see shows in the 2026–27 season, and more.
This event is part of Theatre Week 2026, an annual three-week celebration of the DC-area's vibrant, diverse, and world-class theatre scene, running September 24 – October 11. The popular annual event offers residents and visitors $25, $45, and $65 tickets to more than 30 productions across the region.
About Theatre Week
Theatre Week is an annual celebration of the DC-area theatre industry, offering $25–$65 tickets to dozens of productions, plus free events designed to introduce audiences to the depth and variety of theatre in the region.
About Theatre Washington
Through collaborative partnerships and programs, Theatre Washington supports the Washington, DC-area's professional theatre community, celebrating artistic achievement, strengthening the theatrical workforce, supporting institutional growth, and cultivating collective action. Core programs include the Helen Hayes Awards, Theatre Week, Theatre Summit, Theatre Work, and the Taking Care Fund.
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