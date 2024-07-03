Capital Fringe To Present LOVE WEST OF DUPONT CIRCLE This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Capital Fringe will present Love West of Dupont Circle a play about faith, desire and politics.

Constance and Owen meet one Sunday after the farmers market in Dupont Circle. Both are young, single and Catholic and come from other parts of the country.

She's a conservative feminist and aspiring pundit. He's a struggling journalist and trying to figure out what to do next. On the sleeping porch of her great-aunt's house they forge a connection. But the election is approaching.



Playing at 1120 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. on July 13, July 14, July 20, July 21



Written by John Harney and directed by Trenor Gould, with Maryanne Henderson and Gil Mitchell. Stage Manager is Chimera Thompson.



