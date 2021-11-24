Bindlestiff's FROSTBITE FOLLIES Holiday Borough Tour Kicks Off Next Month

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is delivering the most unique holiday show of the season with its new Frostbite Follies Holiday Borough Tour featuring circus, music and more entertaining outdoor audiences all across New York City, and it's all FREE! From December 4 through 12, Frostbite Follies continues the fun that began back in the summer with their innovative Flatbed Follies tour, but now with a holiday twist featuring world-class performers on a fabulously festooned parade float-style proscenium stage. Frostbite Follies kicks off the holiday tour on December 4 with performances in Brooklyn and Queens and finishes up nine days later on December 12 in Jackson Heights and Jamaica Queens. It's fun for the kids or the kid at heart. All performances take place outdoors and are free.

Frostbite Follies will feature world-class circus artists from all five boroughs including host Dewitt Fleming, Lisa Liu (foot juggling), Cooper Santiago (aerialist), Michael Rosman (daredevil), Bindlestiff co-founder Keith Nelson (juggling, plate spinning) and the hilarious antics of the Bindlestiff Clown Posse of Deborah Lohse, Mariko Iwasa, Joel Jeske, Lex Alston and Harold Moeller. Select dates will also feature a professional ice-carving artist, a magician and live music.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, New York City's acclaimed and longest continuously running circus company has done much to bring live entertainment to neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID and to help keep circus and variety artists employed during the pandemic when all live entertainment was shut down. So far, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has employed more than 70 NYC performing artists and entertained thousands over the course of over 30 performances on their innovative series of parade float-style stages configured to showcase a wide variety of acts. Everything from wire walkers, jugglers, sway pole artists, contortionist, clowns, magicians, musicians and even silent movie showings have been featured on those stages over the past several months. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus was the first company to bring circus back to New York City since the start of the pandemic. The program is supported by the New York City Department of Transportation.

"Frostbite Follies is ready to roll out across New York City to bring fantastic circus, variety and music performances right to the people this holiday season," said Bindlestiff co-founder Keith Nelson. "You won't have to pay exorbitant ticket prices or fight endless traffic to get to this holiday show because we're coming right to you and it's all free. Think of it as the Bindlestiff's holiday present to New York City!"

For more information about the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, visit www.Bindlestiff.org.