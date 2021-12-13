BWW Review: NSO POPS: A HOLIDAY POPS WITH INGRID MICHAELSON

Ingrid Michaelson

The deservedly popular and talented writer and singer Ingrid Michaelson performed and sang with a panoply of vocal coloring in the recent Holiday concert NSO Pops: A Holiday Pops with Ingrid Michaelson.

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), with the stellar Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke at the helm, accompanied Ms. Michaelson and performed separate festive favorites with their universal yet distinctive appeal. Their rousing "Holiday Overture" welcomed the audience and included a marvelous rendition of "I Saw Three Ships".

Ms. Michaelson was joined onstage by Hannah Winkler on Keyboard and Vocals and Allie Moss on Guitar and Vocals. Both vocalists were in superb form throughout and complimented Ms. Michaelson with natural aplomb.

Ms. Michaelson had an engaging yet droll sense of humor throughout and her anecdotes and amusing patter throughout the concert were most welcome. The classic song "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" was performed beautifully by Ms. Michaelson with a breezy and jazzy interlude by the NSO.

The festive mood continued with the Julie Styne/Sammy Cahn standard "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!" and the whimsical Hawaiian song "Mele Kalikimaka." Ms. Michaelson and her musical collaborators, Ms. Winkler, and Ms. Moss showed a gleeful air of spontaneity in these songs.

Ms. Michaelson performed her uniquely written song "Be OK" with intriguing county undertones and she rendered her song (co-written by Sarah Aarons) "To Begin Again" with inspiring prefatory words about hope starting anew in our country (alluding to the challenging times that we are living through). Heartbreak was in full display as the words were sung: "And hold my friends like long lost lovers. Be kind and love each other. The world keeps spinning on."

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" is wistfully delivered by Ms. Michaelson and is a song that had stood the test of time. This is truly a song that is both plaintive and hopeful at the same time.

The holiday revels proceeded with the wonderful standard ---- Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith's "Winter Wonderland".

Ms. Michaelson (co-written with Sara Bareilles) sang the sensitive and splendidly poignant "Winter Song" which had a stunning arrangement by Scott O'Neil. This beautiful song lamented the pain of December when love was not to be found in one's arms.

The National Symphony Orchestra played with a full and resonant texture as they euphorically played "Jingle Bell Rock." This was a uniquely exciting rendition which cascaded from a very jazzy sound to a rollicking, exciting and almost rock 'n roll sound. Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke provided a sensitive arrangement for this beloved song.

The sentimental and traditional "Miz Zeh Hidlik(Behold the Lights)" was conducted by Steven Reineke with probing illumination and nuance.

Irving Berlin's "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" was a decided winner all the way.

Johnny Marks' "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was a joyous and "feel good" song for Ms. Michaelson and it was enthusiastically received by the audience.

Ms. Michaelson's interpretation of the Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg classic song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" was the highpoint of this enjoyable concert. Sung a cappella with only a ukulele for accompaniment, Ms. Michaelson gave a very hopeful and sensitive interpretation.

The concert concluded with a superb song "Merry Christmas/Happy New Year" and an affirmative sing-along of "Auld Lang Syne".

NSO Pops: A Holiday Pops with Ingrid Michaelson was pleasant holiday fare for everyone.

Running Time: Two Hours with a fifteen -minute intermission

NSO Pops: A Holiday Pops with Ingrid Michaelson was presented on Friday, December 10, 2021at 8pm, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2pm and December 11, 2021 at 8pm at the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall. The Kennedy Center is located at 2700 F Street, NW, Washington, DC 20566. For tickets to the Kennedy Center, click here.