BWW Review: MAN COVETS BIRD at Spooky Action Theater

Spooky Action Theater's performance of Man Covets Bird is an inspiring story encouraging you to not let go of your inner child. With a small cast of only three people - Jonathan Feuer (Man), Emily Erickson (Ensemble), and Navi (Ensemble) - this production was packed full of excitement, self-reflection, celebration, and a small mimed bird reminding us of the moral of the story. Now, without much previous knowledge of this show besides a quick Google synopsis search, I wasn't sure what to expect, but I was very pleased leaving the theater with what I had just witnessed. From the title, you may wonder as I did, "What story can you make with a man and a bird?" As it turns out, there's a lot that can be done with a man and a bird and this production told the story so beautifully I would love to see it again from a different seating perspective. Following that, one thing that I was impressed with is how the production utilized the space for the set and seating. The show was in a room fairly smaller than an auditorium with the set pieces scattered throughout the entire area, making it feel as though you were also part of the story. Each corner of the room had seating areas which gave you a slightly different view of the show depending on where you were. It was a very intimate setting, not only sitting right in the production, but also having the actors speak as if they were talking directly to you. That isn't an experience you get with every show and I applaud the creative planning that went into that. Another aspect of the set that was very innovative was how each piece had a purpose, and some even had multiple purposes. When first walking in, I wondered how each set piece was going to be utilized - as most productions usually have a significance for each piece or prop to be placed where they are. Throughout the performance, I was so excited to see pieces be moved around or transformed into something completely different, making you visualize the various settings the story takes place in. Many times I thought to myself, "Wow, I would not have thought about using that to create this," it was truly impressive. It also allowed everyone to picture the show in their own way as the set pieces were more like shadows or skeletons of what each actual structure was, making it even more personal, giving the audience the ability to visualize their own interpretation or experience of the show's message. You can almost place yourself in the position of each character. Whether it be the Man, or the shy woman on the train, or even the factory man with the eyepatch - whatever position you may have resonated with gives you the ability to insert yourself in the story and allows you to do some self-reflection. My favorite part in this production was that clear moment when everyone was allowed a moment of self-reflection, listening to the bird song. It gave you that moment to breathe and think about whatever you wanted to without caring if someone else was paying attention to you. I think we all need that moment sometimes but forget to take that time and I'm honestly thankful this show allowed us that opportunity. But the thing that brought this whole production together was the wonderful actors. I always love to appreciate the ensemble members because sometimes they are forgotten or not seen as a major part of the show. Frankly, there wouldn't be as great of a show if these two members weren't in it. Emily Erickson and Navi had the strenuous task of not performing as just one member of the ensemble, but actually performing as the majority of the character list, including narrating. This is not an easy thing to do, yet these two made it seem effortless - spinning around to indicate a character switch, changing accents, or going back and forth between costumes and props - I am very impressed with the diversity of their acting skills. The story truly would not have been the same without these two talented individuals. Then, the man of the hour, Jonathan Feuer, gave a captivating performance as Man. I loved how this character was portrayed by Jonathan. A bit confused going out into the real world, and then learning so much along the way with the help of his bird, there was a brilliant performance put on by this talented actor. The way the childish spirit was continually embraced by Man through Jonathan kept me smiling throughout this show. It gave me a sense of hope, realizing that even when things may seem very difficult and confusing, there can be one small thing that brings you back to serenity. I am so glad I was able to experience this production of Man Covets Bird and I encourage others to go see it as well, as you will not only enjoy your time, but you will also learn a little something about yourself and life in general.