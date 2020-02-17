BWW Review: Brave Spirits' HENRY THE FOURTH PART an Impressive Addition to their History Repertory Season

With the mayhem, warfare and epic egos of Henry the Fourth, Part 1 well under their belts, Brave Spirits Theatre now turns its talents towards one of the more challenging history plays in Shakespeare's canon, Henry the Fourth, Part 2. Occupying #3 in the order of their repertory season of Shakespeare's history plays, it comes at a point where the multiple role-juggling and the nature of the script itself create new challenges for this talented company. Director Charlene V. Smith continues to find new gems here among the many performers, and there are some moments that truly shine here.

But let's take a moment to talk about why you should see this vital chapter in the original, nay ultimate "Game of Thrones" saga. Gone is Harry Percy, "Hotspur," that charming rake from Part 1, and you'd think that with his death the revolt against Henry IV's rule would be quelled. Far from it - his father (Dean Carlson in the role of Henry Percy) and surviving co-conspirators contrive to rebel yet again. Meanwhile Henry IV himself, riddled with disease, is forced to yield the leadership of his armies to his sons-led, of course, by his heir, the reprobate Prince Hal.

The revolt itself comes to a cold, stark end - with the rebels betrayed in the midst of negotiations, without a single arrow unleashed. So if you're looking for a good battle scene or two, it's bound to disappoint. But Shakespeare anticipates this problem and embellishes the history with his favorite rogues, Prince Hal & Co. at that mad tavern at Cheapside. Hal, Falstaff and his crew of misfits continue to play tricks on each other, having survived their first actual skirmish only to drink and brag again.

Shakespeare (perhaps at the behest of his biggest fan, Queen Elizabeth I) doubles down on the tomfoolery in this installment of his royal saga, and knows how to compensate for the lack of charismatic traitors by focusing our attention on the boozing and womanizing that the Globe audience practiced, most assiduously, between shows in friendly confines of Southwark.

Sooner or later, Henry IV will pass away, and not without serious misgivings; John Strange bids us farewell as the king, haltingly and touchingly rebuking his eldest son while advising him on the need for a war against France-if for no other reason than to distract the English masses from the question of whether he belongs on the throne in the first place.

There are some brilliant turns here, starting with Michael Bannigan Jr., who comes into his own in the roles of Ned Poins (Hal's bosom drinking buddy and trickster) and Prince John of Lancaster. It is as Lancaster that Bannigan gets to play the cold-blooded diplomat, luring the rebels into a trap from which they will never return. And Stange's turn as Pistol (in a costume too ridiculous to be missed, thanks to Kristen P. Ahern) is a reminder that he has comic chops as well -- as the old stage adage goes, dying is easy, it's comedy that's hard, and Stange manages both quite nicely.

There being a need to muster troops, Falstaff is given a nice purse of coin to hire an army in the countryside, aided by his college buddy Justice Shallow. As Falstaff, Ian Blackwell Rogers is as dizzy and unsinkable as ever; and Tom Howley positively captivates as the ebullient Justice Shallow, who - true to his name-pretends he hasn't aged one bit since his mis-spent undergrad days, insisting he's still the life of the party.

Then you have the women - on all sides, court, rebel camp and tavern, ready to sieze the stage. Jillian Riti, so affecting as (the late) Hotspur's wife, Lady Kate Percy, leaps out with knives at the ready as Doll Tearsheet, the boldest of Hal's tavern companions and nobody's fool. Annette Mooney anchors the action as the Lord Chief Justice, sober black and no nonsense (minus the knives, which given her cutting wit she doesn't need). Lisa Hill-Corley continues to impress with her versatility, one minute ruling the roost as Mistress Quickly and then turning traitor as Travers.

As with any repertory season, there will occasionally be signs of wear and distraction; some of the cast have not yet achieved the fine-tuning of delivery during parts of the exposition here, which time will help to mend as they relax into these parts. Others, faced with the demand of great emotional display, will occasionally growl so heavily that the words get lost. But the flaws here are momentary at best, and the action comes into clear focus-particularly in the final scene between the dying Henry IV and his son.

Brendan Edward Kennedy-whose singing chops come to light here as well, a truly sweet-voiced prince indeed-uses the deathbed scene to demonstrate that he is as ready for the role-to-come of Henry V, as the prince himself is ready to assume the throne. The post-coronation dismissal of his boontime pals, Falstaff & Co., seems cold; but Hal has the decency to send them all off with pensions. Their exile may sting, but the sack will still flow in the suburbs.

Within a few weeks we will see the culmination of the first three installments - Henry V will be among us, laying siege to Harfleur and astonishing the French with his resolve at the field of Agincourt, an event eagerly to be awaited. Make plans now to see them all; it will be a rare, possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these histories play out together.

Production Photo: (6): John Stange as Henry IV and Brendan Edward Kennedy as Prince Hal. Photo by Claire Kimball.

Running Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission.

Henry the Fourth, Part 2 will run in repertory, through April 19, with Henry the Fourth, Part 1, Richard II and Henry the Fifth at the The Lab at Convergence, 1819 Quaker Lane, Alexandria VA. Tickets are available online at https://www.bravespiritstheatre.com/tickets/, or at boxoffice@bravespiritstheatre.com .





