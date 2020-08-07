BWW News: The Theatre Lab to be Recognized by Plays in the House Teen Edition

Sunday, August 9, 2pm “Lady Liberty and the Donut Girl” performance will support local Washington nonprofit

The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts will be recognized this Sunday, August 9 at 2pm during the performance of Lady Liberty and the Donut Girl by Eric Lane livestreamed on Stars In The House YouTube Channel. The performance is part of Plays in the House Teen Edition, livestreamed readings of plays for young people, performed by young people to support not-for-profits bringing theater to young people. The reading will be performed by Simone Clotile and Donovan Rogers and will also feature interviews with the playwright and Theatre Lab student Zach Rakotomaniraka.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Stars in the House team, and are grateful for the support to expand access to theatre education in Washington, DC," said Deb Gottesman, Co-Executive Director of The Theatre Lab. "With so many uncertainties right now, we remain committed to giving kids summer experiences that unleash creativity, build communication and social skills, and help them see a brighter future."

Stars in the House was created by SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and as theatres across the world were closing their curtains indefinitely. Sunday's reading is the latest in the Plays in the House Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky with artistic direction by Tony nominee Anika Larsen. Hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley, the reading will be followed by a Q&A with the playwright, and proceeds from this performance will support The Theatre Lab. The reading will only be available for a limited time -- through Wednesday, 8/12 -- following the live stream.

About the Play: Lady Liberty and the Donut Girl by Eric Lane is a two-person show that premiered at Theatre Travels in Sydney, Australia. Synopsis: Erin runs the donut station at the local supermarket. She meets Wes, who owes a ton of money and must pay it back fast. As the two grow closer, who's telling the truth? What is the truth, in this new comic drama about two teenage misfits seeking connection as they stumble into adulthood. A workshop production was held at New Circle Theatre Co, NYC, with readings at Adirondack Theatre Festival and Barrow Group Reading Series.

About The Theatre Lab: The Theatre Lab is Washington, DC's largest and most comprehensive independent, nonprofit school for the dramatic arts. The Theatre Lab's mission is to transform lives through theatre. Since its founding in 1992, The Theatre Lab has worked to make the real-life benefits of theatre training accessible to all regardless of age, income, or experience level. Program highlights include a conservatory to prepare actors for a profession in the arts, year-round multi-week courses for youth and adults, summer drama camps for kids and teens, and the nationally recognized Life Stories program. Learn more by clicking here.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You