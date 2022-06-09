BWW Feature: ONE DESTINY at Ford's Theatre continues to educate as well as entertain. Some thoughts from a fan.

L-R Stephen F. Schmidt and Michael Bunce in the

Ford's Theatre production of One Destiny.

Photo by Gary Erskine.

​​​​​​

Over the years, theatre has gotten away from telling stories simply. Sometimes you need nothing more than a trunk with some props inside, two great actors, a good script, and arguably the most famous theatrical venue in the U.S. to perform the show in.

Since 2006, Ford's Theatre has been presenting a 35-minute presentation that includes all of those ingredients. The show is called One Destiny and when it concludes its current summer run on June 25th it will have played to date 1,473 performances. That is a staggering number of performances when you consider that it only plays from March to June twice a day (or evening) each year. There is another staggering fact associated with One Destiny that will be disclosed a little further down in this article.

I want to start with a full disclosure. I have probably seen One Destiny fifteen or so times since I moved to DC. This piece will hopefully make you understand why I keep returning and why I keep recommending it to any tourist as one of the top things to see while they are here.

Richard Hellesen's perfectly constructed script tells the story of the events leading up to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln as well as its aftermath from the people that were at Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865. The play begins with actor Harry Hawk (Michael Bunce) reciting a few lines from Our American Cousin (the play at Ford's Theatre the night of the assassination) onstage a few days after the events happened. There is a booming MR. HAWK!! in the darkness and we are introduced to theatre owner Harry Ford (Stephen F. Schmidt) who feels incredibly guilty that he couldn't have prevented this tragedy from happening. The two men go back through the events leading up to the fatal gunshot playing multiple characters along the way. You meet the house manager, a stagehand, another actor and others along your 35-minute journey. If theatre is meant to educate as well as entertain, One Destiny holds true to that theory.

Now that I've given you a little set up to the show itself, it's time for me to explain why I am a One Destiny "groupie".

To start with, many TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) shows do not feature two of the top performers in DC where as One Destiny does. What's even more interesting is that Michael Bunce and Stephen F. Schmidt have been with the show from the beginning playing somewhere around 1400 performances each. Even the understudy Christopher Bloch is a top actor around town so the talent level is off the charts regardless of who is playing in the show. Let's also not forget that director Mark Ramont gave the actors a strong foundation on day one and currently long time Production Stage Manager Taryn Freund is keeping the show running in tip-top shape.

Sometime this is all you need for great theatre.

The stage at Ford's Theatre before a performance of One Destiny.

​​​​​​Photo by Lauren Beyea.

Secondly, the show does not talk down to the audience. The material and facts are presented as they would be in any other show as opposed to sugar coating things. When the gunshot that killed Lincoln goes off you genuinely feel the impact it had on every one in that theatre. It was only 30 seconds from shot to John Wilkes Booth running out the back door stage right. 30 seconds to change history. Let that sit for a minute.

My next reason for going back time and time again is a practical one for anybody on a budget. For years tickets to One Destiny were only five dollars. With inflation the current ticket price is now eleven dollars. Regardless of the price hike, I ask you where will you see two top actors in a quality show while performing it in the room where it happened (OOPS WRONG SHOW!) for that price? The answer......nowhere!

I mentioned that Bunce and Schmidt have played the show close to 1400 performances each. Let's face it, it would be very easy for them to just walk through the show after performing it for so long. They most definitely do not. Every time I see One Destiny there is something new to be gotten from it.

Having said that, it is with great displeasure that I have to announce that this engagement of One Destiny will be Bunce and Schmidt's last. Schmidt will conclude on June 17th and Bunce will conclude on June 25th. Christopher Bloch takes over for Schmidt on June18th and will remain for the rest of the run.

People often tell me when I say that I need consistency in my life that change is good. We will have to see what the 2023 season of One Destiny brings to make me believe that.

If you can't get to Ford's Theatre to see Bunce and Schmidt in person, their performances were preserved last year and can be seen on the Ford's Theatre website through June 15th for only five dollars a view. Click here to purchase.

There are two lines in the script of One Destiny that I think sum up my feelings for this show. They come when Hawk and another actor are about to rehearse a scene from Our American Cousin.

J. Matthews- Can you believe this play still gets performed?

Harry Hawk- It's a sure thing.

When I or you or anyone sees One Destiny at Ford's Theatre, you are guaranteed a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that stays with you long after you leave.

For me and the thousands of tourists, and groups that have attend a performance or performances of One Destiny at Ford's Theatre over the years, I think I can safely say that we are part of a very lucky bunch. Please consider joining us as part of that group either this year or in 2023 and beyond.

Fine acting, fine script, a historic venue, and a learning experience for the audience as they are being entertained. What more do you need? The answer is .....nothing at all!!

One Destiny performs at Ford's Theatre through June 25th,2022 and can be live streamed through June 15th, 2022. The venue is located at 511 10th St NW, Washington, DC. For tickets, click here.