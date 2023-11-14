BOTH SIDES NOW: Joni Mitchell And Leonard Cohen Extended at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre will present a one-week extension of Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, now running December 5 through December 23. The cabaret, which sold out in 2022, stars musicians Robbie Schaefer (Signature's Both Sides Now, Light Years) and Danielle Wertz (Signature's Both Sides Now, The Kennedy Center, Blues Alley Jazz), in another unforgettable evening dedicated to the music of longtime friends and one-time lovers Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Tickets are $45 and available at Click Here or by calling the box office at 703-820-9771.

Robbie Schaefer is the guitarist and songwriter for the indie folk band Eddie From Ohio and wrote the book, music and lyrics for Light Years which premiered at Signature Theatre in 2018. As a solo performer, Robbie has shared the stage with Sara Bareilles, Jason Mraz and Josh Groban, among others. Danielle Wertz is an Oakland-based artist quickly gaining recognition as one of the Bay Area's most in-demand jazz vocalists. A DC-area native, Danielle has headlined performances at The Kennedy Center, Blues Alley, The Smithsonian American Art Museum, The DC Jazz Festival, and The Carlyle Club, among others.

Celebrate longtime friends and one-time lovers Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen's mutual influence on each other's work with some of their beloved chart-toppers including “Case of You,” “Hallelujah,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Suzanne,” and many other unforgettable tunes that defined a generation.

Tickets for Both Sides Now are priced at $45 and now on sale. For more information, visit SigTheatre.org.

ARTIST BIOGRAPHIES

Robbie Schaefer SIGNATURE: Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, Light Years. REGIONAL: Gulf View Drive, Actor's Co-op Theatre Company, Los Angeles, CA. PLAYWRIGHT: Light Years, The Blue Poppy. TV/FILM: Burst The Silence (prev. Light Years). ALBUMS/RECORDINGS: Sounds Like Home, Ruby, Strange and Lovely World, In the Flesh, This Is Me (Eddie From Ohio), Quick (Eddie From Ohio), others. RADIO: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Music Director and On-Air talent, Kids Place Live. NON-PROFIT: OneVoice, Founder and President. EDUCATION: James Madison University; Pluralistic Rabbinical Seminary.

Danielle Wertz she/her SIGNATURE: Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. NATIONAL: SFJAZZ Center (CA), Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club (CO), Sam First (CA), Sharp Nine Gallery (NC), The Jazz Station (OR), Rudy's Jazz Room (TN). INTERNATIONAL: Russia: St. Petersburg Jazz Philharmonic Hall. NEW YORK: The Jazz Gallery, Rockwood Music Hall, Chelsea Table & Stage. DC AREA: The Kennedy Center, Blues Alley Jazz, Olney Theatre Center, Smithsonian American Art Museum, The Mansion at Strathmore. AWARDS: Washington Women in Jazz Festival Young Artist Competition Winner, 2012; Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition Semi-Finalist, 2015; Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition runner-up, 2017. #4 on Capital Bop's "Best DC Jazz Albums of 2017.” EDUCATION: University of Miami, Frost School of Music: Studio Music and Jazz Vocal Performance. www.daniellewertz.com @daniellewertzmusic

EVENT DETAILS

Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen

December 5 – 23, 2023

Celebrate longtime friends and one-time lovers Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen's mutual influence on each other's work with some of their beloved chart-toppers including “Case of You,” “Hallelujah,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Suzanne,” and many other unforgettable tunes that defined a generation.

ABOUT SIGNATURE

Signature Theatre is a Tony Award-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's “signature,” and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works—including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 140 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 482 nominations.