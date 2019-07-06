BODY. Comes to Capital Fringe 2019

This summer, Capital Fringe presents Body., an original devised play that theatricalizes true, personal stories about the relationships we have to the narratives of our bodies. Body. examines to what degree we are able to define those narratives for ourselves. This world premiere production features original monologues, scenes, poetry, and movement rooted in Theatre of the Oppressed, and was developed using Viewpoints, a method of creating movement and text for the stage.

"Everyone has an incredible story to tell about their bodies," said Director, Madeleine Regina. "This ensemble not only pooled their own narratives, but helped gather stories from our immediate community through interviews to build this play. Body. is a testament to a team of artists who offered their experiences as creators ready to take on the challenge of expressing the intimacy of their own physical stories. Together we created a glimpse into the tomes of narrative that exist in the world every day within us and all around us."

Body. is best for ages 13+ (some mature content) and runs July 9 - 27, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online: https://capitalfringe.org/event/body-4/

Directed by Madeleine Regina, Body. is produced by Jennie Bissell, with production support from Elliott Shugoll (Stage Manager/Technical Director), Katie Keddell (Assistant Director/Dramaturg), and Kanea MacDonald (Marketing Director/Assistant Director). The ensemble features actors Jennie Bissell, Melissa Gump, Rebecca Kiser, Axandre Oge, Greg Ongao, Tatyana Ridgeway, and Katie Wicklund.





