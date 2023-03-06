Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic Theater

Special Offer: A Beauty Like You've Never Seen

Mar. 06, 2023  

Synetic Theater's "dreamlike and otherworldly" adaptation of Beauty & the Beast returns March 3, for one month only. This fresh adaptation is a darkly sparkling romance, expressed through Synetic's powerful wordless style, imaginative stage effects, masterful shadow play, and movement. No sing-alongs or talking teacups in this piece of theater art-Synetic's Beauty and the Beast draws on the darkness and sensuality of the original French novel, La Belle et la Bête.

Synetic Theater's Beauty and the Beast draws on the darkness and sensuality of the original French novel, La Belle et la Bête, and the 1946 Cocteau film of the same name. Told through the vengeful narration of a handsome Prince's first love, Synetic's dark and mystical take on the fairy tale explores and challenges the dynamics of love and power as it asks the question, "who is worthy of true love?" This fresh adaptation is a sparkling and inspiring Gothic romance full of wonder, mystery and redemption expressed through Synetic's unique stage effects, expressionistic design, puppetry and movement. No sing-alongs or talking teacups from Disney's animated film in this piece of theater art. Though just as magnificent, this show's got bite.

Located in National Landing, Synetic Theater is the Washington, DC region's premier physical theater, producing stunning and vibrant performances that take a step beyond the spoken word and emphasize movement, physicality, and emotion in their signature "silent theater" style.

Beauty & the Beast
March 3-April 2 | Synetic Theater
Tickets at www.synetictheater.org




