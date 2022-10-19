Auditions Close For NextGen National Collegiate Vocal Competition On October 24

The American Pops Orchestra (APO) is accepting auditions for its annual NextGen competition, with auditions closing on October 24th.

NextGen is completely free for students to enter with thousands in scholarships awarded & additional opportunities. APO is accepting applications from the US, Canada and Mexico. Students should visit APO's website for a full list of rules and to submit their audition. https://www.theamericanpops.org/next-gen.

Prizes

Masterclasses on the topics of performing, recording, and working in the music industry

Accompaniment tracks and custom arrangements free of charge

Live performances with APO musicians during the final round during an all expense trip to New York City

Scholarships for first and second place female and male vocalists in each category - $2,000 for 1st place and $1,000 for 2nd place

Multiple paid performance opportunities with APO

Audition Requirements

Submit a 32-bar cut of an American popular song (Broadway, Standard, Pop, Jazz, Gospel, etc) written before 1970.

Video of yourself singing.

Students aged 24 and under. You do not have to be a music major to enter.

Founded in 2015 by Maestro Luke Frazier, The American Pops Orchestra (APO) is dedicated to bringing American popular music to diverse new audiences in dynamic ways.

APO's mission is to build community through the preservation, promotion and reimagination of American popular music. Through live and virtual performances, educational initiatives, and collaborations APO makes the highest quality art accessible to the broadest audiences.