Arts On The Horizon to Present JINGLE JOURNEY World Premiere Scavenger Hunt

Arts on the Horizon, a non-verbal theatre company whose programs are specifically designed for children ages 0 to 6, will present a world premiere scavenger hunt production, Jingle Journey. Jingle Journey will be available November 27 through December 31st, 2021.

Created and directed by Raven Lorraine and Christopher Michael Richardson, Jingle Journey was designed specifically for an audience of children ages 3-6 and their families. The show features original music composed by Christopher Michael Richardson and choreography by Raven Lorraine. Thanks to its combined virtual and in-person experience, the show allows families with young children to engage with the production in a fresh, new way. The program utilizes short video segments with high-quality fantastical design to spark children's imaginations, while accommodating a variety of attention spans. We are thrilled to introduce this interactive show format where families can become part of the story and enjoy the journey firsthand.

The magic of winter is finally here! The cozy clothes, the crunch of fresh snow under your feet, and the sweet smell of spices in the air. These joys of the season are only a part of what you will find in our new heart-warming show, Jingle Journey. Join our young explorer on a magical and transformative adventure to discover the true meaning of "home." Featuring vibrant imagery and playful choreography, this nonverbal scavenger hunt production is underscored by whimsical original music.

The story guides families through a scavenger hunt through the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, VA. Arts on the Horizon partnered with several Del Ray businesses as "destinations" on the scavenger hunt, including: Dairy Godmother, The Purple Goose, Smallcakes NOVA, Stomping Ground, and Taqueria el Poblano. Each business will have a uniquely designed present box out front of their storefront, offering a sensory activity, which will complement the video content and help "bring the story to life". By partnering with these Alexandria-based retail stores and restaurants, Arts on the Horizon aims to highlight Del Ray's vibrant business community and to help support the local economy.

Jingle Journey will be offered free of charge to all families, making it accessible to anyone who wants to participate.

Raven Lorraine and Christopher Michael Richardson, the creators and directors for Jingle Journey, are very familiar with creating virtual theatrical programming for children under the age of 6. Raven wrote and directed our 2021 virtual production, The Whirligig and Christopher was the creator and director for our 2020 six-part virtual series, Everyday Magic. Raven has worked with Virginia Repertory Theatre, Synetic Theatre, Hampstead Stage Company, The National Theatre for Children, and The John F. Kennedy Center's Theater for Young Audiences. Christopher has appeared on stage at Signature Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, The John F. Kennedy Center's Theater for Young Audiences, Imagination Stage, Ford's Theatre, Round House Theatre, and The Shakespeare Theatre. The show features actors, Linda Bard, Justin Bell, and Tori Boutin. We are thrilled to welcome Justin (Nutt and Bolt, To the Clouds) and Tori (Squeakers & Mr. Gumdrop) back to the Arts on the Horizon "stage." This is Linda's first show with Arts on the Horizon. She has recently been seen onstage at Olney Theatre Center, Imagination Stage, and Folger Theatre. Rounding out the production team are a??Kelly Colburn (Virtual Background Designer and Animator), Alexa Duimstra (Costume Designer), and Brian Gillick (Props Designer).

Program Dates and Ticket Information:

November 27 - December 31, 2021

Registration for Jingle Journey is free, but you must register online in order to participate. For more information about Jingle Journey and to register, please visit https://www.artsonthehorizon.org/jingle-journey.html.