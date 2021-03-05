Arts Across America Returns With Infinity Song And Emily Johnson

The Kennedy Center's free digital series, Arts Across America, continues this spring with a focus on Cultural Leadership and public healing, exploring topics including racial sensitivity, economic equity, mental and physical health, land and water protection, and more. Hosted by sage artistic minds including singer and emcee Maimouna Youssef, best-selling author Jason Reynolds, and playwright, actor, and model Sejahari Saulter-Villegas, each installment features performances and dialogue aiming to heal our country, communities, and selves.

Free new episodes will air every other Saturday at 6 p.m. EST and can be viewed on Facebook Live, YouTube, and the Kennedy Center website. The first two episodes will spotlight Infinity Song (March 6) and Emily Johnson (March 20).

Homeschooled academically and musically by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choir of Detroit, Abraham (27), Victory (26), Angel (24), Israel (22) and Momo, (21) have performed in front of audiences since Pre-K and make up the group Infinity Song. In October of 2020, the group shared their debut album, Mad Love, which they released on Roc Nation after being signed by JAY-Z. They've recently performed on Colbert, Tamron Hall, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, helped kick off the BET Soul Train Awards, and have built up a burgeoning cult following on social media with viral cover performances. Infinity Song are a combination of so much: cutting-edge production, introspective songwriting, and the exuberance of Black excellence.

Emily Johnson is an artist who makes body-based work. She is a land and water protector and an activist for justice, sovereignty, and well-being. Emily is a Bessie Award-winning choreographer, Guggenheim and United States Artists Fellow, and recipient of the Doris Duke Artist Award, based in Lenapehoking / New York City. Emily is of the Yup'ik Nation, and since 1998 has created work that considers the experience of sensing and seeing performance. Her dances function as portals and care processions, they engage audienceship within and through space, time, and environment - interacting with a place's architecture, peoples, history and role in building futures. Emily is trying to make a world where performance is part of life; where performance is an integral part of our connection to each other, our environment, our stories, our past, present, and future.