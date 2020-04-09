Arena Stage Announces Virtual Programming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Arena Stage, in response to the virus (COVID-19), will begin hosting virtual programming to engage the community.

These events will include weekly discussions entitled Molly's Salon with Arena's Artistic Director Molly Smith, a dance workshop with choreographer Parker Esse and a live stream of the Arena Stage Civil Dialogues.

Molly's Salon will take place each Thursday and will feature artists and leaders of Arena Stage. These half-hour long weekly conversations will include some of our best thinkers and creative firebrands. Molly Will sit down with a variety of artists and leaders to discuss new ideas they are excited about and glimmers of hope for the future.

The first Salon will take place April 9 at 7 p.m. with choreographer Parker Esse, Arena's costume director Joe Salasovich and actor Ed Gero.

The second Salon will take place April 16 at 7 p.m. with Deputy Artistic Director Seema Sueko, playwright Karen Zacarías, and director and playwright Charles Randolph-Wright.

The virtual dance class led by Parker Esse will take place Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. Over the course of an hour, the class will include a jazz warm up and a musical theater combination. The class is open to the public. Future classes will be announced at a later date.

More information on these programs and how to watch Molly's Salon can be found here: https://www.arenastage.org/tickets/intermission/.

Additional information regarding the Arena Civil Dialogues will be announced at a later date.





