American Shakespeare Center Announces Virtual #SHXCamp

American Shakespeare Center announced today that in response to COVID-19 it will move its celebrated ASC Theatre Camp into the virtual world. Called #SHXCamp, this new approach to summer learning is a socially-distant, three-week immersive intensive for teens conducted entirely online.

ASC has designed a dynamic, coast-to-coast daily schedule for #SHXCamp. In addition to working with Shakespeare's text within a particular play, #SHXCampers will be able to customize their camp experience by enrolling in different elective classes taught by #SHXCamp staff and develop a personal portfolio. And, just as at in-person ASC Theatre Camp, campers can earn college credit from Mary Baldwin University, hang out with other campers in virtual lounges during downtime, and join their friends for beloved camp life activities in the evenings and on weekends.

"#SHXCampers will sharpen old skills and learn brand new ones while connecting with others who share their passion, and will emerge with more confidence as well as finer control of their craft," says Camp Director Lia Wallace.

#SHXCamp will take place July 12 - August 3, 2020. The high-school age campers will collaborate with each other and with camp staff synchronously and asynchronously via the video-conferencing platform Zoom and the communication platform Slack. #SHXCamp staff come from a diverse background of arts careers, including professional directors, actors, scholars, and educators.

"After lots of planning, we know that #SHXCamp will be a full and unique experience, not just 'camp via Zoom,'" continues Wallace, "We have retained many of the treasured parts of the ASC Theatre Camp life that keep campers coming back year after year, but we're also fully and joyfully exploring the boundaries of this brave New Medium."

All virtual camp attendees will receive a SHXBox "Starter Kit" containing a camp shirt along with the materials needed for all-camp activities. The SHXBox is designed to spark campers' imaginations and inspire them to get individually creative from a collective starting place.

"This is another important manifestation of ASC's efforts to continue forward as a dual citizen of the digital and physical worlds," says Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny, "Every year, the presence of the campers in our midst adds an incredible, youthful, enthusiastic energy to our company and that is one reason why we are committed to offering ground-breaking, integrated education content like #SHXCamp with increased financial aid where possible."

Applications for #SHXCamp are now open. Application details can be found on the ASC website. Financial aid is available for qualifying campers. Apply by June 20 to receive your SHXBox Starter Kit on time.

