Adventure Theatre Launches 70th Season With A Digital Preview This Sunday

Adventure Theatre celebrates its landmark 70th anniversary season in 2021-2022. This Platinum Jubilee Season will feature five productions with an encompassing theme of unexpected connections.

To kick off the 70th season, Adventure will host its digital Season Launch on Sunday, August 1, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature production staff from this season's shows to give a sneak peek of the upcoming productions. The season will be the first full season curated by Chil Kong, Adventure's Artistic Director, who will also host Sunday's preview.

This production season, Adventure will celebrate those bonds we least expect. The collection of shows uncovers secrets that connect family generations, make enemies into partners, helps cranky neighbors become best friends, and turns strangers into a community. Show tickets can be purchased here.

The Season Launch will feature discussions with the creative teams of the following shows:

Luchadora! - Playwright Alvaro Rios and director Ricky Ramon

Winterfest - Playwright Robyn Seemann, Playwright Keegan Patterson and Director Cara Gabriel

Make Way for Ducklings - Authors Michael Bobbit and Sandra Eskin, Composer/Lyricist Bill Yanesh

Poop! The Musical - Composer Woody Pak, Book and Lyricist Philip W. Chung, Director Jeff Liu

Fantastagirl and the Math Monster - Author/Lyricist Tori Boutin, Composer/Lyricist Madeline Belknap and Director Nadia Guevara

"Acting is a passion of mine; it always has been," Kong said. "Now I hope to inspire the next generation of theatre lovers, theatre goers, and theatre performers through our shows and the Academy. I'm thrilled to get the 70th season off the ground, and I hope you'll join us."

Adventure educates and inspires generations of performing artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences; coming up on their 70th anniversary season, Adventure strives to provide quality performances with themes that are reflective of today's times. More information about the shows can be found below. For more information about Adventure shows, Academy and classes, go to https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/.