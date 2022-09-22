ARCH/Valley Place Arts Collaborative Presents Staged Readings of BRUTE FARCE, An Original Comedy By Craig Houk

BRUTE FARCE by DC based playwright, Craig Houk will receive four staged readings at the Anacostia Arts Center on Oct 27th, 28th & 29th, 2022.

These readings have been made possible thanks to a generous grant made available by Duane Gautier and the Valley Place Arts Collaborative/ARCH, and through the kind support of Adele Robey.

Four vengeful, narcissistic actors, with the assistance of a brutish stage manager and a cynical stagehand, abduct and hold captive a theater critic notorious for shutting down productions and ending careers through his malicious reviews. To confound matters, they intend to carry their plan out during a performance of a show they're all currently appearing in. Less than an hour before the curtain is due to rise, their scheme begins to quickly unravel as we discover that none of the conspirators are familiar with the actual plan or its designed outcome. Brute Farce is a satirical commentary on the perpetually symbiotic, oftentimes dysfunctional, and occasionally turbulent relationship between actors and reviewers.

Michael Replogle as Alistair McHugh, Matthew Pauli as Killian Black, Karina Hilleard as Dierdre Shepherd, Dana Scott Galloway as Reggie Brimble, Lisa M. Hodsoll as Vivian Pruitt, Claire Schoonover as Fiona Bainbridge, Steve Lebens as Quinn Ponsonby

The last few years have had and continue to have a considerable impact on the emotional and physical wellbeing of the public at large, and certainly a financial impact on the theatre arts overall. And because of that, I felt compelled to provide audiences with some original, unadulterated, raucous entertainment to help take our minds off the awfulness of modern-day life. Writing this play was also therapy for my soul.

In the vein of classic farces like Noises Off and of contemporary farces like The Play That Goes Wrong, Brute Farce is a celebration of live theater while at the same time poking fun at the insanity that at times unfolds backstage, and particularly as it relates to the sometimes-fiery relationships between actors and critics. This piece is my tribute to those plays that have come before, but with a fresh and nefarious twist.

Brute Farce has been through several iterations since I began work on it in the summer of 2019. During that time, I've worked closely with many playwright colleagues, some very gifted actors, and a dramaturg to bring the work to fruition. I am excited to finally have the opportunity to share this highly comedic work with audiences.

The objective with these readings is two-fold:

1. An opportunity for audiences to sit back, to unwind, and to forget themselves and their troubles for a moment in time.

2. A chance for prospective producing organizations and/or investors to consider Brute Farce for a full-scale production. I am confident that with the right creative team and the appropriate resources, this play will be a surefire hit.

Craig Houk is a DC based Playwright and proud Dramatists Guild Member. Houk's two act drama, COLD RAIN, published by Next Stage Press, was awarded Best Drama, and named one of Best of Festival at Capital Fringe 2018. His other works include SYD, also published by Next Stage Press, RADIATOR, THE RELUCTANT HEN, LOST IN PLACE ANTHOLOGY, and the TETHERED companion pieces: EDWIN & ABIGAIL and ADDISON & ELEONORE.

