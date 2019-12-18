William Shatner Announced At The Flynn January 16

Set your phasers to stun and prepare to be beamed up for an unforgettable night with William Shatner, live on stage.

Following a screening of the now-classic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Shatner shares behind-the-scenes stories from portraying the original Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek television series and movies, and provides insight into his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning Hollywood icon. Fans even have a chance to connect with Shatner in an audience-led Q&A.

A limited number of VIP tickets remain. VIP tickets include a post-show photo opportunity with William Shatner and an exclusive tour patch only available to VIPs. We are unable to accommodate autographs. VIP tickets are available in all sections for an additional $100 (no member or subscription discounts apply for the $100 pass itself; taxes do apply).

For existing ticket holders, please call 802-863-5966 or visit in person at 153 Main Street, Burlington to upgrade your ticket(s) to include a VIP pass. To purchase new tickets, including those with VIP passes please call, visit in person, or order online at www.flynntix.org.





