Photos: First Look At THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN At Lost Nation Theater

Lost Nation Theater has released first look photos of the regional premiere of a fun new play inspired by Chekhov’s classic: Three Sisters, Four Women by Laura Michele Erle and Samantha Haviland, running May 30th – June 16th.

Three Sisters, Four Women is an intimate, lively, modern reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s classic story of hope in the hardest times. But this time, the sisters’ points of view are front and center! True to its title, the 4 women characters are the only ones onstage.

Suss out the inner lives - and secret loves - of our protagonists: the three sisters, and their 'interloper' sister in law, as family and personal politics threaten to drive them apart.

Irina Prozorova doesn’t want to get married; she wants to move to Moscow. But that’s “Not Possible”, as her older sisters Olga and Masha are quick to remind her. When Natasha – a new sister-in-law with radical ideas – enters the scene, their world is turned upside down. Can things finally change for the better? They can hope.

Bringing the timeless story of resilience, self-discovery, and sisterhood that is Three Sisters, Four Women to life on stage is a group of extraordinary artists – both new to LNT and those with long histories with the company.

LNT’s producing artistic director Kathleen Keenan helms the production as director. Returning are scenic designer Mark Evancho and costumer Cora Fauser (who both just designed I Am My Own Wife), along with lighting designer Samuel Biondolillo, sound designer Andrew Vachon, props guru Laura Gist, and stage manager Kim Ward.

The four women are portrayed by familiar & new faces too. Chicago’s Laura Michele Erle (seen in LNT’s Sense & Sensibility, 12th Night and Turn of the Screw) is Olga. Local actor Coyah Mosher (Wednesday in LNT’s The Addams Family) is Irina. Joining us from NYC are actor/singer/dancers Samantha Haviland as Masha, and Swetha Vissapragada as Natasha.

Photo Credit: Wayne Fawbush

The cast of THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN

