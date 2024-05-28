Cast Set For JERSEY BOYS at Weston Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Weston Theater Company will take audiences for a musical ride chronicling the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons inJERSEY BOYS: THE STORY OF FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS, playing at Weston’s Walker Farm Theater from June 12 - July 13.

Rock out with four young men of the ‘60s as they rise from the streets of New Jersey to conquer the music industry and forge friendships that stand the test of time. One of the greatest sensations in the history of popular music, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will sweep you off your feet with doo-wopping melodies that resonate today. The hits just keep coming, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” JERSEY BOYS is the ultimate celebration of the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. It’s the Tony- and Grammy-Award winning musical you won’t want to miss.

Weston’s production of this iconic musical is directed by John Simpkins, known for his Drama Desk nominated production of BLOODSONG OF LOVE (Ars Nova) and many collaborations with Tony nominee Joe Iconis, says "Our team is excited to have the Weston audiences experience the epic musical Jersey Boys in the intimate Walker Farm space! In addition to the iconic and legendary songs of The Four Seasons, the show is full of history, offstage intrigue, and the price of success and fame. Join us as four kids singing under a streetlamp in New Jersey can help us all remember the power of music and friendship."

The show introduces Adam Marino as Frankie Valli. Past credits include BEAUTIFUL: THE Carol King MUSICAL (Village Theater), SHE LOVES ME (Gulf Coast Symphony), and JERSEY BOYS on six other productions. Also new to Weston are the performers playing The Four Seasons: JP Qualters as Tommy DeVito: Pioneer Theatre Co, PCLO, Fords Theatre, NSMT, Fulton, MSMT; William Spinnato as Nick Massi: JERSEY BOYS (NCL), ALADDIN (DCL); Aidan Cole as Bob Gaudio: JERSEY BOYS (NSMT), CINDERELLA (TBTS), TITANIC (Milwaukee Rep), and Sky in MAMMA MIA (Argyle Theater).

Weston welcomes Matt DaSilva as Bob Crewe: ENDLINGS (NYTW), BEAUTY AND THE BEAST National Tour, and I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE (Regional); Dan Teixeira as Norm Waxman: THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA (Signature Theater) and HARMONY (NYTF). Weston Young Company alum Allie Seibold plays Francine Valli: GHOST THE MUSICAL (MTC), SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE (Axelrod), BEAUTIFUL (North Shore MT). In their Weston debut, Gabby Harker plays Lorraine Delgado: NEWSIES!, A CHRISTMAS STORY (Fulton Theatre), SINGIN' IN THE RAIN(Fireside Theatre), and Elaine Cotter plays Mary Delgado: SOUND OF MUSIC (National Tour), ANNE OF GREEN GABLES (Goodspeed Opera House), and MYSTIC PIZZA (Ogunquit Playhouse). Also joining Weston for the first time is Damien DeShaun Smith as Barry Belson: THRILLER LIVE, MAMMA MIA, and RENT (National & International Tours); and Michael Barra as Gyp De Carlo: A BRONX TALE (Broadway), MAN OF LA MANCHA (National Tour), and THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (Film). Dante D'Antonio plays Joe Pesci: URINETOWN, TARRYTOWN, and INTO THE WOODS, and Nick Case as Hank: TITANIC (Fulton Theatre), GUYS & DOLLS (ACT of CT), and ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Wagonwheel Theatre).

Choreography is by Natalie Malotke: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (Broadway and National Tour), CANDIDE (Carnegie Hall), and I MARRIED AN ANGEL (City Center). Weston welcomes back Costume Designer Tracy Christensen: A LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (at Weston), LOVE'S LABOUR LOST (Folger Theatre), and SUNSET BOULEVARD (Broadway Revival). Bringing the stage from the 50s to the 70s is Set Designer Lee Savage, whose awards include Helen Hayes, NAACP, and Connecticut Critics Circle. Lighting design is by John Lasiter, with Off-Broadway credits including productions with Alarm Dog Repertory and Blue Light Theater Company. Mike Tracey joins the team as Sound Designer: DREAMGIRLS (National Tour), f-ing UP EVERYTHING (Off-Broadway).

Bringing you the beats we all know and love are Music Director Darren R. Cohen: A CHORUS LINE, CHICAGO, and FOSSE (Broadway); seasoned Weston alum Jeremy Yaddaw: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL (drum book originator), 35MM, and THE DISAPPEARING MAN returns as Music Coordinator. Director, actor, and composer Miles Messier orchestrates from the keyboard, and performer Calyx Ryu, guitarist for the band Jack Flowers and Petal Tones, plays guitar. Sean Decker plays electric bass and Amanda Lee Morrill: LUCKY STIFF (Off-Broadway) is on drums. Last but not least, Kate Forman joins on woodwinds.

Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.

Following JERSEY BOYS, catch the irrepressible Junie B. Jones in JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL, embark on a mystic quest in PIPPIN, escape to the Appalachian mountains in THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL, and question the fabric of reality in THE WOMAN IN BLACK.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org

