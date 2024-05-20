WRTC to Present Agatha Christie's A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED at Bennington's MACC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Local community theater troupe Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be presenting performances of A Murder is Announced by Agatha Christie, adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon, and directed by Robert Ebert. This production will feature many local actors from the Bennington and Upstate New York areas.

Plot: An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution - at some risk to herself - in a dramatic final confrontation.

Performed at Monument Arts & Cultural Center, 44 Gypsy Ln Bennington, VT 05201.

Friday, May 31st & Saturday, June 1st @ 7:00pm (Doors: 6:30pm)

AND Sunday, June 2nd @ 2:00pm (Doors: 1:30pm)​

Tickets: $15

Available at the door OR at WRTC'S ONLINE BOX OFFICE: https://wrtc.booktix.com/

