Northern Stage Presents JAZZ AT THE JUNCTION This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Stage will present the second annual Jazz at the Junction concert on July 10, 2024 at 7 pm, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Guests can grab a drink at the bar and enjoy this celebration of jazz greats from Vermont and beyond!

Back by popular demand, Music Director Michael Zsoldos returns with an electrifying group of world class musicians for a program that spans from Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers to modern Brazilian music, Ralph Towner and some original compositions. The Michael Zsoldos Quintet features Joshua Bruneau on trumpet, Michael Zsoldos on tenor and soprano saxophones, Jason Ennis on guitars, Gregg August on double bass, and Mark Walker on drums.

The concert opens with the Upper Valley Jazz All Stars, talented area high school musicians under the direction of Ian Gollub (Band Director, Hanover High School).

Northern Stage's 2024/25 Season runs from October through May and features Sisters by Matthew Libby, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, King James by Rajiv Joseph, the Broadway smash hit Waitress, and the world premiere indie-folk musical The Vermont Farm Project. Early bird subscriptions (save up to 40%) are on sale through June 1. Single tickets will go on sale July 15. For more information, visit https://northernstage.org/subscriptions/



Northern Stage is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Vermont Community Foundation.

Jazz at the Junction 2024: From Blakey to Brazil and Beyond

July 10, 2024 7:00 PM

The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts

Northern Stage

74 Gates St

White River Junction, VT 05001

Michael Zsoldos, Music Director/Saxophones

Ian Gollub, Assistant Music Director

Joshua Bruneau, Trumpet

Jason Ennis, Guitar

Gregg August, Double Bass

Mark Walker, Drums

Tickets

General admission are on-sale for $45. $24 tickets are available for students and those under age 25. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. To purchase, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org.

About Northern Stage

Northern Stage (northernstage.org) is a regional non-profit LORT-D professional theater company located in White River Junction, VT. Northern Stage actively engages its audiences with world-class productions and extensive educational and community outreach programs in its new home, the Barrette Center for the Arts. Founded in 1997, the company has offered more than 150 professional productions of new works, classics, and musicals. Now in its 26th Season, Northern Stage serves over 50,000 people. In 2014, the company launched a new play festival that has cultivated seven world premiere productions and three Off-Broadway transfers, including The New York Times Critic's Pick Only Yesterday. Northern Stage's breadth of programming supports the company's mission of “changing lives, one story at a time.”

Comments