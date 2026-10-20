Town Hall Theater to Host Family Vets Town Hall in Middlebury
The event, emceed by Cathy Turner, will offer military families up to ten minutes each to discuss their loved ones' service.
Military service shapes the lives of entire families. On Thursday, November 12, from 5:30–7 p.m., Town Hall Theater will host Family Vets Town Hall: Honoring Service, Hearing Families in its Anderson Studio. Held the day after Veterans Day, this free community gathering invites immediate family members of veterans to speak about their experiences—and everyone to listen.
Emceed by Cathy Turner, the event offers family members up to ten minutes each to share the pride, challenges, sacrifices, and lasting impact of a loved one's military service. All perspectives are valued, and speakers need no formal presentation—just a willingness to share their own experiences.
The Vets Town Hall model originated with author and journalist Sebastian Junger, who collaborated with Congressman and Marine veteran Seth Moulton on the first gathering in Massachusetts on Veterans Day in 2015. Its premise is simple: sharing personal experiences and listening without judgment can deepen understanding between veterans and the communities they call home. This family-focused gathering extends that opportunity to those whose lives have been shaped by a loved one's service.
For community members, attending offers a meaningful way to honor military service beyond Veterans Day observances. By listening to families' stories, neighbors can better understand experiences that often remain private and recognize the many ways service continues to affect life at home.
The event is free, non-political, and open to all, whether or not attendees have a military connection. RSVPs are encouraged for both speakers and listeners.
Register as a speaker or attendee: vtvetstownhall.org/event/middlebury-family-vets-town-hall-2026
Location: Anderson Studio at Town Hall Theater, 72 Merchants Row, Middlebury, Vermont.
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