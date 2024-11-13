Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing Comes to the Vergennes Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House will once again present the Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing event on Sunday, November 24, at 3pm. This event is free to everyone with a free-will offering welcome to go toward supporting the All Access Project.

“A packed house full of thankful hearts, and immediate requests for us to do this again, prompted us to bring everyone together to present this year’s community hymn sing,” said Suzanne Rood, Vergennes Opera House Board Member and concert organizer. “Local musicians from over a dozen area churches have been looking forward to once again joining together to lead the audience in singing traditional favorite hymns and popular contemporary worship songs.”

The Champlain Brass Ensemble will start the event, leading the audience in five traditional hymns, followed by a piano duet featuring siblings Micah and Owen Clevenstine. The 35-voice Addison County Gospel Choir with featured soloists backed by piano, guitar, bass, and drums will then take the stage and sing modern arrangements of favorite hymns and contemporary praise songs. This event promises to lift your spirits as we focus on all that we are thankful for. Song books will be provided at the door.

Tickets are free but reservations are suggested by going online at this link: Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing

The entire season is made possible by the generosity of the following season sponsors: Anthony Apodaca & Kerri-Ann Jennings, Vergennes Grand Senior Living, Mark & Julie Basol, Realtor® Sue Walsh, Berkshire Hathaway Vermont Realty Group, The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, ​​Ed & Beverly Biello, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike & Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, Peter & Liz Markowski, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, The Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and In Memory of Garry Simpson.

Proceeds from all events go toward the All Access Project at the Vergennes Opera House, which will make the historic 127-year-old theater accessible to everyone. Details can be found here: All Access Project

