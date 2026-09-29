THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH to Open at New England Youth Theatre
Performances will run October 23-25, 2026, at NEYT in Brattleboro.
New England Youth Theatre's Junior Company is inviting audiences to journey beyond the ordinary in The Phantom Tollbooth, performing October 23-25, 2026, at NEYT in Brattleboro.
Directed by the dynamic Mikey Pion. This is their first production with NEYT and you may have seen their work at Hinsdale Middle/High School Drama or at Moco Arts in Keene. The Phantom Tollbooth is based on Norton Juster's treasured 1961 novel which follows Milo, a young person convinced that everything is boring and nothing is worth doing. That changes when a mysterious tollbooth unexpectedly appears and transports Milo into the fractured Land of Wisdom. A world where words come alive, numbers rule a city, conclusions can literally be jumped to, and even time has a watchdog.
Joined by Tock the Watchdog and the ever-confident Humbug, Milo travels through the rival cities of Dictionopolis and Digitopolis on a quest to rescue the imprisoned princesses Rhyme and Reason. Along the way, the travelers encounter a colorful collection of friends, foes, and fantastical obstacles that challenge what they think they know.
Filled with clever wordplay, imaginative characters, and delightfully literal interpretations of familiar expressions, The Phantom Tollbooth is an adventure for curious minds of every age. Beneath its humor and whimsy is an enduring celebration of learning, discovery, and the possibilities waiting for anyone willing to look at the world differently.
NEYT's Junior Company opens the tollbooth and invites audiences into a world where logic takes delightfully unexpected turns, guided by the bold characters, creative ensemble work, and theatrical imagination that are hallmarks of NEYT productions. Constructing a world where words run wild and numbers reign supreme is an exceptional creative team: Assistant Director Cassidy Majer, Lighting and Sound Director Francesca Bourgault, Costume Director Sandy Klein, and Scenic Director Dave Regan. Audiences of every age can expect a colorful trip through a world where nonsense makes perfect sense and curiosity is always rewarded.
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