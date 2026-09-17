A SPOTLIGHT ON THE ARTS Will Celebrate Vermont's Creative Community

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Town Hall Theater will showcase the breadth of Vermont's creative community at A Spotlight on the Arts, a lively, building-wide celebration and fundraiser on Saturday, October 17, from 5:00–9:00 p.m.

Featuring visual art, live music, dance, collaborative art-making, an art raffle, auctions, food and even optional dance lessons, A Spotlight on the Arts invites guests to experience nearly every corner of Town Hall Theater's newly expanded performing arts center.

“This celebration reflects what Town Hall Theater is all about—bringing people together through extraordinary artistic experiences,” said Lisa Mitchell, THT's Executive and Artistic Director. “It will be an evening filled with beauty, creativity and fun, while raising essential funds to keep the arts accessible to everyone in our community.”

The evening begins from 5:00–7:00 p.m. with art, music and food throughout the building. The Jackson Gallery will host a fine art sale and live jazz, while vocalist Erin Cassels-Brown performs two intimate sets in the Grigg Lounge. Guests can also enjoy interactive art and join dancer David Rose for a brief, welcoming dance class in the Seligmann Center for Learning & Engagement.

The fine art sale will feature painting, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, woodwork and mixed-media pieces by Barbara Ackerman, Bruce Baker, Sandy Bemis, Althea Bilodeau, Mike Devers, Bess French, Ellie Friml, Eileen Gombosi, Elliott Katz, Jennifer Koch, Norton Latourelle, Jill Listzwan, David Maille, Jolynn Santiago, Patricia Sears, Hannah Sessions, Elizabeth Stahl and Aron Temkin.

The exhibition is curated by Theresa Harris, a Middlebury-based art consultant and curator who served as director of Edgewater Gallery until May 2025. A graduate of Moore College of Art and Design, Harris also brings three decades of experience as a textile designer to her curatorial work.

“This exhibition captures the remarkable range and vitality of our region's artists,” said Harris. “There is

a wonderful symbiotic relationship that happens between the paintings, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, ceramics and woodwork. I hope that guests will come ready to look closely, discover something unexpected and perhaps take home a piece that resonates with them.”

The evening's silent auction will offer an enticing collection of one-of-a-kind arts experiences, including a private dinner with acclaimed author Julia Alvarez and Bill Eichinger in their home; a private screening of Jay Parini's latest film followed by conversation; a studio tour, talk and lunch with painter Kate Gridley; a private living-room performance of Doug Anderson's Inner Weather: A Robert Frost Calendar, and more one-of-a-kind experiential items.

Passed and stationary appetizers will be served throughout the reception. Admission includes one complimentary glass of sparkling wine or a non-alcoholic beverage, with additional beer and wine available for purchase.

At 7:00 p.m., the celebration moves to THT's historic Mainstage. The program features acclaimed dancer and choreographer Christal Brown; local clothing designers with their models; as well as a drawing for the winner of a handcrafted wooden bowl by Vermont artist Mike Devers, as well as a live auction to raise funds for theatrical lighting for the historic mainstage theater.

At 7:30 p.m., The Doughboys take the stage for an energetic finale of live music and dancing. Guests can enjoy desserts and drinks at high-top tables or head directly to the dance floor.

Proceeds from A Spotlight on the Arts will help Town Hall Theater:

Provide free events, scholarships and reduced-price tickets.

Expand educational opportunities for learners of all ages.

Present a greater volume and variety of arts programming.

Attract visitors to Middlebury and Addison County.

Strengthen THT as a downtown destination for performances, celebrations, meetings and community gatherings.

Update lighting in the historic Mainstage theater.

With the completion of its major expansion, Town Hall Theater has grown into a regional performing arts center serving tens of thousands of residents and visitors each year. As with most nonprofit arts organizations, ticket sales cover only a portion of the true cost of THT's programs and operations. Approximately half of its annual funding comes from private donations and grants, making community support essential to its continued success.

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