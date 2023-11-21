Kat Wright, Brett Hughes, and Friends Will Play the Town Hall Theater

On Friday, December 22 at 7pm, Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater presents Kat Wright & Brett Hughes, two of Vermont’s most beloved songbirds, for their 10th annual holiday show. Joined this year by Tyler Bolles on stand-up bass and Will Seeders on pedal steel, banjo and fiddle, you can look forward to a decidedly non-denominational holiday romp, replete with Brett’s originals, that plumb the depths of our collective seasonal longing and sentimental optimism, and great holiday classics, brought to life in a wholly unique and heartfelt new way. It’s a beauty of a show, intimate and funny, sad, sentimental, and joyful all at once.

“This show is a holiday gift and the launch of THT’s winter music series featuring high-quality artists sure to cure the winter blues. We’re thrilled to welcome back Kat & Brett and celebrate their 10th anniversary holiday show in THT’s intimate lounge formation, flickering with candlelight.” said THT Executive Director Lisa Mitchell. “Future winter performances include New Year’s Eve with Mihali (Twiddle’s co-founder), The Miles

Donahue Quartet, the Vermont Mandolin Trio, Swedish fiddle legend Lena Jonsson, and more!”

Showcasing what each Kat and Brett are known far & wide for - soaring harmonies,

intimate tender moments, brilliant songwriting & arranging, & expert showmanship, it’s easy to see how for a decade the Kat & Brett Holiday Fête has had audiences singing along, throwing their heads back in knowing laughter and of course wiping away a

sentimental tear or two.



Tickets available online at Click Here or by calling 802.382.9222. Cash bar available throughout the show.

