Rob Mermin's ACT 39 to Hold Auditions for Statewide Tour in Vermont

Auditions will be held on 5/25/24 at Kellog-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, VT. Full-time rehearsals begin the week of Aug. 19, 2024.

By: May. 10, 2024
On the heels of a sold out run at Haybarn Theater in 2023, "Act 39", the acclaimed play by Rob Mermin, is now launching a statewide tour, and seeking 2 actors to join the cast:

Actor 1: to play various female-presenting roles (Mistress Death, Marian, hospice nurse, etc.)

Actor 2: to play various male-presenting roles (Hercules, Freud, doctor, etc)

Audition details:
5/25/24 10:15am - 1pm at Kellog-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., Montpelier, VT

Actors will be seen in order of arrival. Sides from the play will be provided on-site for cold reading. Director may also ask for brief improv.

Adult union and non-union actors of all identities welcome (potential for AEA Guest Artist agreement). These will be PAID roles.

Full-time rehearsals the week of Aug. 19, 2024. Show runs Thursdays - Sundays the weeks of:
8/26/24 @HCA Greensboro
9/2/24 @Main Street Landing Burlington
9/9/24 venue TBC
Cast MUST be available all 4 weeks of rehearsal/shows.

This run is produced by Highland Center for The Arts & Cavan Meese, directed by J.T. Turner & Rob Mermin, with the original "Rob" (J.T.) and "Bill" (Donny Osman) reprising their roles in the 4 person cast. Act 39 is based on a poignant true story of friendship, living, and death with dignity.



