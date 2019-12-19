December 19th Update: CABARET - Lost Nation Theater Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Vermont Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Francisco Gonzalez - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 35%

Davon Williams - OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 19%

Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 14%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Ryan Poulin - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 30%

Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 29%

Hunter Tether - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 22%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 17%

Dan Renkin - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 14%

Aaron Aubrey - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 33%

Julie Benko - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 30%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 19%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 23%

Serena Magnan O'Connell - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 20%

Noelle Nilo - MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 19%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 23%

Aly Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Middlebury Actors Workshop 20%

Kathleen McElfresh - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 11%

Best Community Theater Company

Lyric Theatre 44%

Stowe Theatre Guild 33%

Lamoille County Players 10%

Best Musical (non-professional)

MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 45%

MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 38%

OLIVER - White River Valley Players 17%

Best Musical (professional)

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 29%

THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 28%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 21%

Best Play (non-professional)

FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 38%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 26%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lamoille County Players 19%

Best Play (professional)

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 38%

THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 17%

I AND YOU - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 14%

Theater of the Year (Professional)

Lost Nation Theater 40%

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 37%

Northern Stage 17%

