KEEPING IT INN Comes to the Town Hall Theatre

Acclaimed author, comic storyteller, innkeeper, and UNH alum Cindy Pierce will perform in four Vermont communities in April, May, and June. Pierce’s latest solo show is called Keeping It Inn – an intimate, rousing portrayal of her functioning, dysfunctional family. Cindy Pierce wrote, produced, and stars in the show. She plays the role of her mother, Nancy Pierce through six decades of raising seven kids and running an inn.

“My parents, Nancy and Reg, left suburban Connecticut to run the ramshackle Pierce’s Inn in Etna, New Hampshire for 31 years,” says Pierce. “I created this show through the lens of my mom, who was a wholly unique, no-nonsense, and memorable character, even when suffering from dementia later in her life. With her quick wit and outspoken nature, my mom navigated life with flare and unrelenting optimism, bucking the conventional life expected of her as a woman born in the 1920s.” Much of the show is relatable to all audience members with a major theme of the play being: How do we process difficult emotions and what happens if we don’t?

Critics call the show “funny, absorbing, and honest.” Developed and directed by Traci Mariano, Keeping It Innis the latest project from Pierce, a successful writer, performer, educator, and mother of three who runs Pierce’s Inn with her husband, Bruce. A New Hampshire native, Pierce has performed her solo shows and presented to audiences in Vermont since 2005. Her solo show Finding the Doorbell launched a successful career as a comic storyteller, public speaker, and author of three books about sexuality, relationships, and young people navigating social media. Says former UNH classmate, actor, and director Mike O’Malley, “Cindy Pierce is, was, and will continue to be the funniest woman I have ever met. She is a natural storyteller.”

For more information about Cindy Pierce, visit www.cindy-pierce.com. To find details about upcoming performances of Keeping It Inn in Portland, ME, Middlebury, VT, Kittery, ME, Manchester, VT, Watertown, MA, Burlington, VT and White River Junction, VT, visit cindy-pierce.com/keeping-it-inn



